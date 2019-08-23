Politics live | BJP to launch ‘Cha Chakra’ to counter Trinamool’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ mass outreach programme

West Bengal

BJP to launch ‘Cha Chakra’ to counter Trinamool’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’

In a bid to counter the Trinamool Congress’ ‘Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Didi)’ mass outreach programme, the West Bengal unit of the BJP is all set to launch ‘Cha Chakra (tea get-together)’ to reach out to the people and spread the party’s message with an eye on the next Assembly polls.

Although West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh denied that the initiative was meant to outsmart the TMC’S digital platform for masses, he said it was aimed at reaching out to the people in a more effective manner.

“From September this year, we would launch this ‘Cha Chakra’ as our mass outreach programme,” he said.

New Delhi

Always said demonising Modi wrong: Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi backed party leader Jairam Ramesh’s remarks on Narendra Modi, saying demonising the Prime Minister was “wrong” and acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise.

Speaking at a book launch on August 22, Mr. Ramesh had said Mr. Modi’s governance model was “not a complete negative story”, adding that not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help.

Echoing Mr. Ramesh’s views, Mr. Singhvi tweeted: “Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him.”

Bengaluru

Deve Gowda targets Siddaramaiah again over collapse of coalition

JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda has indicated that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka collapsed because the national party’s high command decided to make his son H.D. Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister without consulting its leader Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Gowda termed the Congress high command decision ‘wrong’, a day after he had alleged that a few Congress friends wanted to unseat the coalition government as they could not see Mr. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister.

In an interview to a newspaper, Mr. Gowda had held Siddaramiah responsible for the collapse of the Government last month.