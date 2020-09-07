Sushant Singh Rajput death | Politicisation of case, a new low in politics: Congress

NEW DELHI

07 September 2020 17:39 IST

BJP trying to deflect attention from problems faced by people in Bihar, it says

Describing it as a “new low” in politics, the Congress on Monday accused the BJP of politicising the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to deflect attention from the problems faced by the people in Bihar.

At a virtual press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged actor Kangana Ranaut of “carrying on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of defaming the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government in Maharashtra by referring to Mumbai as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”.

Right to dissent

He, however, defended Ms. Ranaut’s right to dissent and assured that the State government would provide her protection.

On reports that the BJP in Bihar has come up with posters with the late actor’s photo, Mr. Surjewala said, “This is a new low in the new India of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He alleged that Bihar has been ravaged by floods and is reeling under acute misery as the Nitish Kumar government has “abdicated its responsibility”, unemployment is high with over 4,00,000 unfilled posts, no opportunities for the youth and the people of the State don’t even have enough rations.

“The entire government machinery lies decimated in Bihar under the BJP and Nitish Babu’s rule. Consequently, they are attempting to divert attention and politicise the death of a film star,” he said.

He pointed out that the debates on the electronic media are now focussed on Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty instead of issues of important issues like the novel coronavirus , unemployment and the economy.

Media must show life of real India

“I think this is utterly condemnable and reprehensible. I would with folded hands urge the media owners to show the reality of life of real India and not the new India, the make-believe India of Modiji which does not exist,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Party leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too commented on the media trial in the case.

“Mr. CBI and his masters, how many days will be required to unearth the mystery of the death of great actor Sushant Singh Rajput, already media trial has been continuing in full swing which even can dwarf the judicial trial. We will certainly expect from premier investigating agency CBI that impartial investigation will be conducted in the sensational death of Sushant Singh Rajput, unmindful of its political implication,” Mr. Chowdhury tweeted.