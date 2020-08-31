Political world and civil society reacts to Pranab Mukherjee's death | Latest updates

31 August 2020 18:26 IST

The 13th President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has passed away, his son Abhijit Mukherjee has said.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

In a statement Ministry of Home Affairs said "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive. During the period of State Mourning the National Flag will fly at half mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment."

The date, time and venue of the State Funeral will be intimated later, the MHA added.

President Ram Nath Kovind

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens.

Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum.

As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

“The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Mr. Naidu.

Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long and distinguished public service, the vice president observed.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty.

As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me.

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti.

Singapore in India

Our deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. His dedication and passion to serving India over his long and sterling career is an inspiration to all. He was also a good friend of Singapore and contributed immensely to strengthening relations. We will miss him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

“Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

“His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” the minister said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Pranab Mukherjee kept national interest supreme, didn’t believe in political untouchability, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Mr. Bhagwat said "Mukherjee was like a guide to RSS and affectionate towards us; his death irreparable loss to Sangh."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan paid fond tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, remembering him as a stalwart with deep grasp of Indian polity who guided politicians across the ideological spectrum.

Mr. Paswan, whose association with Mukherjee goes back by over five decades, said he was in a shock at his death and observed that there were few leaders as conversant with the constitutional mechanism and parliamentary rules and conventions as the former president was.

“He was always willing to help people about the correct way forward whenever one approached him. Whether it was his understanding of economy, our parliamentary system or political affairs, his knowledge and wisdom were unparalleled,” Mr. Paswan said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said with his demise “an era has come to an end”.

She recollected her long association with Mukherjee and extended her condolence to his son and daughter.

“It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM,” Ms. Banerjee said in a statement released from the State secretariat.

“So many memories. A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit & Sharmistha,” she added.

BJP president J.P. Nadda

Expressing grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said he served the country with diligence and was admired across party lines.

“Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance . My condolences to his family and followers,” Mr. Nadda said on Twitter.

Shashi Tharoor

The last time I shared a stage with @CitiznMukherjee, our respected Pranab-da, was just a few months ago. He seemed well&spoke at length in his inimitable style. The loss for so many of us is personal as well as political. A statesman&guide is no more

Anand Sharma

Deeply saddened by the death of shri Pranab Mukherjee. India has lost a great leader and statesman at a time when nation needed his wise guidance. @INCIndia has lost a stalwart who made enormous contribution to public life in his long and illustrious career.Pranab da will be fondly remembered as a great Parliamentarian for his erudition, articulation commitment to democracy

Manish Tewari

My Condolences on sad demise of @CitiznMukherjee . I first met him way back in 1975 as a ten year old at our residence in Chandigarh. Had privilege of knowing him closely over the years. Brilliant & Mercurial. He did not suffer fools easily. May his soul rest in peace.

Ashwani Kumar

In the passing away of Bharat Ratna President Pranab Mukherjee,India has lost its great son who did his nation proud.A scholar statesman he strode like a colossus on India’s political firmament and contributed in different capacities in the task of nation building .His knowledge of the Constitution and its functioning was better than most constitutional lawyers .He was a virtual encyclopedia of the nations political and parliamentary history and very early in his politics life ,his talents were recognized by Indira ji. A grateful nation will remember its great son with reverence and gratitude.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the Mother India has lost her "virtuous and devoted son".

“Deeply saddened to hear that former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. Today, mother India has lost her virtuous and devoted son. I pray to god for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this profound sorrow,” Mr. Chouhan tweeted.

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the political stalwart had a special affinity with the Telangana issue.

He said that Pranab Mukherjee, who headed the Committee on the separate Telangana State issue, formed by the then UPA government, had the distinction of signing the formation of Telangana State Bill.

Mr. Rao said it was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors for the past several weeks to save the life of the ailing former President did not succeed, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office .

Expressing his grief and also of the people of Telangana, KCR, as Rao is also referred to, said Pranab Mukherjees death has left a void in the countrys political arena, which cannot be filled.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

“The former President used to say that there was justice in demand for a separate Telangana statehood and he used to offer several useful suggestions to me.

Pranab Mukherjee bestowed special praise on me, saying that very few leaders have the rare opportunity of seeing the movement launched by them reaching its goal and he said I am privileged to have that rare opportunity and greatness,” the release quoted Mr. Rao as saying.

Referring to the book ‘The Coalition Years’, written by Pranab Mukherjee, the Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana statehood issue was also mentioned in the book.

Sporting fraternity

The Indian sporting fraternity, led by cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all.

“The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family,” Kohli tweeted.

Former India opener-turned BJP Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir said Mukherjee was a stalwart of Indian politics who was loved by all and sundry.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He belonged to the league of leaders respected & loved across the spectrum. May god give strength to his family & loves ones. The nation will remember his immense contributions forever!” Gambhir said.

India spin legend Anil Kumble and current Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also paid their respects to departed soul.

“Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. Pranab Mukherjee. May his soul rest in peace,” Kumble tweeted.

Rahane added: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag and current national team pacer Ishant Sharma also followed their colleagues.

“My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri #PranabMukherjee. Om Shanti,” Sehwag tweeted.

Ishant added: “Deeply saddened by the demise of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee! He was a great leader and served our country in many ways! Condolences to friends and family! Rest in Peace.”

Not just cricketers, Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal and wrestler Sushil Kumar also took to social media to pay homage to the departed leader.

“Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee,” Saina wrote.

“Deeply saddened at the demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri. Pranab Mukherjee My deepest condolences to his family. India has lost a great leader today,” Sushil added.

Woman wrestler Geeta Phogat wrote: “Deeply saddened by the demise of our Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt deepest condolences to the friends & a family. May his soul rest in peace.”