Dilli Chalo protest | Political vested interests misguiding farmers, says Piyush Goyal

28 November 2020 19:55 IST

Thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the Centre’s new farm laws.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed confidence that the few “misguided” farmers, who are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, will understand the well-meaning intentions behind these changes.

It is unfortunate that some political vested interests are misguiding those farmers, he said.

“It is little unfortunate that some political vested interests are misguiding our farmers. But I am very confident that just like almost across the country, farmers have welcomed our new initiatives on the farm side , the few misguided farmers will also understand the well meaning intentions behind these changes for the benefit of the farmers, and for a better future for our farmers,” Mr. Goyal said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government is ready to hold talks with the protesting farmers. “I appeal to the protesting farmers that govt of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for discussion. Govt is ready to deliberate on every problem & demand of the farmers,” Mr. Shah was quoted as saying by new agency ANI.

“At many places, farmers are staying with their tractors & trollies on highways in this cold. I appeal to them that Delhi Police are ready to shift you to big ground, please go there. You will be given police permission to hold programmes there,” he added.

Mr. Goyal further said that if pen or thermos manufacturers do not have any restriction on where and to whom to market their goods, farmers too deserve the same independence.

The government, he said, is working at strengthening the hands of farmers by unshackling them from the constraints of the past.

“We are preparing the country and our farmers to become stronger, to get the ability to market their own products anywhere in the country,” the Commerce and Industry Minister added.