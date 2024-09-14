GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Political untouchability is a crime, says Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai

Goa Governor claims that recent discussions about ADGP Ajith Kumar’s visit to RSS leaders effectively label some citizens as second-class; Seva Award presented to Suresh Gopi

Updated - September 14, 2024 12:11 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Suresh Gopi sharing a light moment during ‘Vande Mukundam’, the event to commemorate late BJP leader P.P. Mukundan in Kozhikode on September 13.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Suresh Gopi sharing a light moment during ‘Vande Mukundam’, the event to commemorate late BJP leader P.P. Mukundan in Kozhikode on September 13. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that untouchability is a crime in politics too. Referring to the recent discussions about whether and why ADGP Ajith Kumar had gone to visit a few leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said such discussions happened only in Kerala, effectively designating a section of the public as second-class citizens. “This shatters the very foundation of democracy. RSS does not need publicity, and hence no explanations are required,” he added.

Mr. Pillai was inaugurating ‘Vande Mukundam’, an event to commemorate the first death anniversary of former BJP leader P.P. Mukundan. He said Mukundan had dedicated his life to the nation and was a model for all politicians. Mukundan was an organiser par excellence, he added.

Mr. Pillai presented the first ever Seva Award in memory of Mukundan to Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Suresh Gopi on the occasion. In his address, Mr. Gopi said he detested political untouchability in Kerala and questioned the qualification of those who threw stones at the RSS. “Those who promote untouchability are as much irresponsible as those practising it,” he added and called upon the public to boycott those who denied them the right to free life.

Recalling his relationship with Mukundan, whom he referred to as his “political guru,” Mr. Gopi said he had now reached the place Mukundan had envisioned for him. “The fragrance of Mukundan’s presence is still around,” he added.

BJP national council member K.P. Sreesan presided over the event. Party State general secretary M.T. Ramesh and district president V.K. Sajeevan were present.

Published - September 14, 2024 12:01 am IST

