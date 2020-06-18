Political support pours in for sacked Physical Training Instructors in Haryana

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday reiterated support for the sacked 1,983 Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) and demanded that the Haryana government find a legislative route to provide relief to them. The agitating PTIs are on an indefinite sit-in and hunger strike in all district headquarters across the State for the past five days.
Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Mr. Hooda said the Supreme Court had found fault with the selection process and not the candidates. He said that there were similar instances earlier, but the government had found ways such as in the case of the guest teachers.
He also accused the BJP government of playing politics on the issue and not having advocated the case strongly before the court.
Sharirik Shikshak Sangh Sangarsh Smiti Hisar president Vijay Singh Kargwal claimed support of all major political parties in the State.
He said the decision to sack the PTIs after more than 10 years of service had hit them hard since most of them were in the age group of 45-55 years and could not find job at this age. He added 30-odd PTIs had died during the course of the service and their families were dependent on the monthly assistance from the government.
