Political prisoner died in Bengal jail: rights group

One more political prisoner has died in a West Bengal jail “without treatment,” claimed civil rights group, the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR). The deceased, Sushanta Sil, 65, was imprisoned for his earlier association with the outlawed Maoist party.

“We came to know that he [Sil] was unwell for last few days. But he was not taken to the nearby R.G. Kar hospital. He was not attended properly in the jail which led to his death, virtually without any treatment,” said an APDR press release by an office-bearer Ranjit Sur.

Mr. Sur claimed that many political prisoners have died in recent times in jail for not being treated properly.

“A political prisoner, Yaad Ali, died few days ago in the jail,” he noted.

Naxal activist Sudip Chongdar died “as he was not administered prescribed medicines to control blood pressure, which led to a cerebral attack,” Mr. Sur alleged.