Political parties yet to find room in the new Parliament building

September 19, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - New Delhi

None of the political parties have been allocated rooms in the new Parliament. According to the sources, there are only nine rooms reserved for political parties, which would mean that several parties will find themselves without one.

There is no clarity on whether the parties can hold onto the offices they have in the old Parliament.

So far, sources said, none of them have been given eviction orders. The new building has 120 office rooms, out of which 49 are for the Ministers and an entire wing is reserved for the Prime Minister’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT