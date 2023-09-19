ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties yet to find room in the new Parliament building

September 19, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - New Delhi

There is no clarity on whether the parties can hold onto the offices they have in the old Parliament

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the new parliament building. | Photo Credit: Reuters

None of the political parties have been allocated rooms in the new Parliament. According to the sources, there are only nine rooms reserved for political parties, which would mean that several parties will find themselves without one.

So far, sources said, none of them have been given eviction orders. The new building has 120 office rooms, out of which 49 are for the Ministers and an entire wing is reserved for the Prime Minister’s office. 

