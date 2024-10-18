Political parties, students’ body hail Supreme Court verdict on Section 6A of Citizenship Act  

Political parties across the spectrum on Thursday (October 17, 2024) welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, inserted into the Act as a special provision to deal with the citizenship of people covered under the Assam Accord.

In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A which grants Indian citizenship to immigrants who came to Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971. The Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, also upheld the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for entry into Assam and granting citizenship as correct.

One of the signatories of the Assam Accord, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) described the judgment as a victory of the Assam movement.

“This verdict re-established the rationality of the Assam movement and the Assam Accord. We pay tribute to the martyrs on this historic occasion. We demand again that every clause of the Assam Accord be fully implemented,” the AASU said in a statement.

The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 after a six-year-long violent anti-foreigner movement. The pact stated, among other clauses, that names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971, would be detected and deleted from electoral rolls with steps taken to deport them.

“The Supreme Court judgment is a victory of AASU, All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad and its partner groups, and all other organisations working for the interest of the State,” it added.

Along with the AASU, All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad was the other signatory of the Assam Accord. The third signatory of the historic pact was the Rajiv Gandhi-led Central government.

‘Historic verdict’

Former Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed the Supreme Court order as a “historic verdict” on the constitutional validity of Section 6(A) of the Citizenship Act.

“The core of this provision is that those who entered Assam till 1966 will be treated as citizens of India and those who came between 1966 and 1971 shall be subject to compliance with the rules required. And all those who have come after 1971, will surely be treated as illegal immigrants. This provision was brought when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister,” Mr. Prasad said at a press conference.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, in a post on X, said he respected the top court’s decision to back the Assam Accord that brought peace to the State. “During that period the Prime Minister of India, the late Rajiv Gandhi, would engage with the student leaders despite political differences. Today the scenario is different. BJP calls protesters anti-nationals and Khalistanis. Or like Manipur, PM Modi pretends as if the State doesn’t exist,” he said.