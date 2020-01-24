National

Political parties should not give tickets to candidates with criminal background: ECI to SC

The top court asked the petitioner BJP leader and advocate Ashiwini Upadhyay and the poll panel to sit together and come up with suggestions which would help him in curbing criminalisation of politics.

The Election Commission of India on January 24 told the Supreme Court that its 2018 direction asking poll candidates to declare their criminal antecedents in electronic and print media has not helped curb criminalisation of politics.

The poll panel suggested that instead of asking candidates to declare criminal antecedents in the media, political parties should be asked not to give tickets to candidates with criminal background.

A Bench of Justices R.F. Nariman and S. Ravindra Bhat asked the ECI to come up with a framework within one week which can help curb criminalisation of politics in nation’s interest.

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution Bench had unanimously held that all candidates will have to declare their criminal antecedents to the Election Commission before contesting polls and had called for a wider publicity, through print and electronic media about antecedents of candidates.

