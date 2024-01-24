GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Political parties should engage in discussions that inspire: Chief Election Commissioner

‘Fostering an ethical and respectful political discourse plays a critical role in shaping the democratic process, and in influencing our young voters,’ Rajiv Kumar said

January 24, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Schoolchildren participate in a voters’ awareness event on the eve of National Voters Day, in Moradabad.

Schoolchildren participate in a voters’ awareness event on the eve of National Voters Day, in Moradabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Barely months before the Lok Sabha election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday asked political parties to engage in discussions that inspire rather than divide, and promote ideas instead of personal attacks.

In his customary address on the eve of National Voters Day, which is celebrated on January 25 each year, Mr. Kumar also flagged the threat from deepfakes, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and misinformation as instruments being deployed to undercut the faith of the people in the electoral process.

The Election Commission of India appeals to political parties for their continued support and assures them of its fullest cooperation, Mr. Kumar said.

“Fostering an ethical and respectful political discourse plays a critical role in shaping the democratic process, and in influencing our young voters. It is imperative that political parties engage in discussions that inspire rather than divide, that promote ideas instead of personal attacks,” the CEC said, adding that political parties were the ECI’s biggest stakeholders, and they must become its best partners in ensuring an ethical journey.

Observing the adverse impact of misinformation, deepfakes and Artificial Intelligence, Mr. Kumar warned that false narratives would be met with swift and robust measures to uphold the integrity of elections.

He also referred to the apathy of urban citizens and the youth towards voting and said that the ECI seeks to connect with the young generation to mitigate this phenomenon.

“I fervently believe that this year, the youth will make a resounding and emphatic statement by coming out to vote, and motivating their peers to do the same,” he added.

The ECI was established on January 25, 1950. January 25 is being observed as National Voters’ Day for the past 14 years.

