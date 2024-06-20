ADVERTISEMENT

Political messaging for Uttar Pradesh on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

Published - June 20, 2024 02:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress leader’s became an occasion for Opposition leaders to express solidarity

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrates his 54th birthday with party president Mallikarjun Kharge at the Party Headquarters in New Delhi on June 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

As wishes poured in from Opposition leaders on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 54th birthday on Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi had a subtle political message on Uttar Pradesh, from where he is a Member of Parliament.

“U.P. ke do ladke Hindustan ki rajneeti ko mohabbat ki dukaan banayengekhata-khat, khata-khat (Two boys of U.P. will make India’s politics all about love, swiftly),” Mr. Gandhi said in response to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday wishes for him.

Also read | Election results 2024: Rozi roti and reservation trumps Ram and rations in Uttar Pradesh

The statement assumes significance as Mr. Gandhi vacated his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in favour of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen his party’s position in the Hindi heartland, and its alliance with the SP ahead of the 2027 Assembly election in U.P.

Fresh from the 2024 election results, where the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc performed better than expectations, Mr. Gandhi’s birthday became an occasion for Opposition leaders to express solidarity. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Hemant Soren, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray were among those who took to social media platform X to wish Mr. Gandhi.

Though the former Congress chief had asked party workers to not hold grand celebrations, senior leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and Gaurav Gogoi organised a function at the party headquarters, where Mr. Gandhi cut a cake.

“Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which set you apart,” Mr. Kharge said in a post on X.

Her brother was her “friend, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader”, Ms. Vadra said in a heartfelt message.

