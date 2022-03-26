Political Line | Selling on sentiments: hues of economic nationalism

Here is the latest edition of the Political Line newsletter curated by Varghese K. George

The Kejriwal Files on Modi

Last week, Political Line had wondered what could be Arvind Kejriwal’s critique of Narendra Modi, considering that both were fighting for broadly the same political space, built on cultural nationalism and welfare populism. Mr. Kejriwal is fashioning himself as the principal challenger to Mr. Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

We have some clue now, going by Mr. Kejriwal’s broadside against the PM this week. The focus of the attack was the performance of the Modi government on the economy front, but baked in smartly into it was also a take on The Kashmir Files, a film based on Islamist violence against Kashmiri Pandits. Mr. Modi has endorsed the film, and BJP governments are promoting it. The film has become a rallying cry for the BJP base and viewers are stirred themselves into a frenzy in many parts of the country and the world.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kejriwal has sought to turn the tables on the promoters and makers of the film, not by engaging them on the topic, but by questioning their intentions. If they want everyone to see this film, why not put it on YouTube, Mr. Kejriwal dared them. Accusing Vivek Agnihotri, the filmmaker, of minting money by exploiting the agony of Kashmiri Pandits, Mr. Kejriwal asked: “Why don’t you upload it on YouTube and make it free?”

Mr. Kejriwal also mentioned Mr. Agnihotri’s warning to people who organised a free screening of the film.

Mr. Kejriwal has been attacked as “anti-Hindu” by the BJP for his comments against the film. His skill in trying to poach the BJP base without questioning their political beliefs will be on test like never before in the coming months. He has done a commendable job of it so far.

Some thoughts on the film itself now. Is it a good thing to show the ugly episodes from our past, through popular culture or state-promoted narratives? History promoted by the state largely skirted the bloodbath that accompanied India’s freedom. It is very unlikely for a school child to take note of the harsh chapters of communal violence while they learn a lot about the ‘non-violent’ freedom struggle. The history of India’s national movement was an instrument of nation building itself to overcome the trauma of violence, strife and division; and function as a rationale for unity, and progress.

Hindutva nationalists think it was an inadequate way of recording events. The Kashmir Files depicts the savage violence against Pandits, and tells it in a manner that is not intended to assuage the feeling of hurt and betrayal, but to aggravate and inflame it. Whether we tell all truths, regardless of its consequence; whether overlooking violence is a desirable or acceptable price to pay for harmony are philosophical problems that evade any instant or clear resolution.

A strong sales pitch

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

March 26, 2022 21:25 IST