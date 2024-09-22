(This is the latest edition of the Political Line newsletter curated by Varghese K. George. The Political Line newsletter is India’s political landscape explained every week. You can subscribe here to get the newsletter in your inbox.)

It is likely that you have already read a lot about Sitaram Yechury, who passed away recently. This piece will say something about Yechury, which is also about two larger issues that India is facing today — leadership and identity.

The first time I heard him speak was at the overflowing mess at Ganga Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University sometime in 1996. Two points that he said that day are still fresh in my memory, also because of the fact he never lost an opportunity to reiterate them. The first one is the famous Marxian dictum: “The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.” The second point was in response to a question asked by an ultra-left student in the audience, who launched a broadside against Yechury for some crackdown on insurgent groups in Tripura, which then had a CPI(M) government. His response was words to this effect: “We [CPI(M)] firmly believe that India is a nation and its integrity needs to be protected. Your comments are premised on a different understanding.” Though I met Yechury numerous times in the decades that followed, I never told him about this first time. Now to the question of leadership and identity that he manifested, and their possibilities and limits.

Yechury exercised authority and influence of all three types that German sociologist Max Weber identified — traditional, charismatic, and rational. He was a rare combination of all three sources of authority, part of it of course through the accident of birth. As a boy, he was brought up as a true Brahmin. His name itself was instructive. Those who mourned for him chanted: “Tere mann mein, mere mann mein, Sitaram Sitaram (In your mind, and mine, Sitaram)” — which could be mistaken for a religious slogan. He commanded charismatic authority through his affable personality, and immense capacity to not make disagreements personal. In fact, one trait that I have found the most striking about him was that in over two decades and numerous conversations, Yechury rarely spoke about himself. Very rarely. His charisma came, paradoxically, from his ability to remain the purveyor of grand themes, and not himself. His rational authority came from his power of persuasion — interpreting the world to change it. Education in India’s elite institutions and birth in a privileged family contributed in no small measure, but that cannot take away the unique personal style of leadership that he manifested.

Yechury was firm in his faith in India, and a viral excerpt of a Parliament speech that he made explains the composite, syncretic character of the Indian identity. This was his farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha in 2017 after completing two six-year terms as a member. In a very rare deviation from the rule, he spoke about himself to make a point about how syncretic and multicultural Indian identity is. The entire speech, of nearly 20 minutes, is about national unity, and being Indian, but from the 15-minute mark, you could hear his take on his own upbringing and life, which represented that Indian-ness.

“I was born in the Madras General Hospital, now called Chennai, to a Telugu-speaking Brahmin family. My grandfather, a judge of the High Court of Madras, goes to Guntur… My school education was in Hyderabad, where Islamic culture was prevalent... Then I came to Delhi, studied here. I’m married to a person whose father is a Sufi of the Islamic order, whose surname is Chisthi, whose mother is a Rajput, but a Mysorean Rajput who migrated there in the 8th century. What will my son be known as? Is he a Brahmin? Is he a Muslim? Is he a Hindu? Is he what? There is nothing that can describe my son rather than being an Indian. That is our country… It is that India, Sir... we have to preserve.”

Now, this passage is at once instructive of the possibilities and limitations of the secular idea of India. Yechury could transcend the traditional, social, and geographical boundaries. This transcendence of labels is a rite of passage for becoming and being Indian. Ashis Nandy writes that Indian identity is something that can be truly claimed by those who have no other claims of identity related to religion, caste, or vernacular language.

Rahul Gandhi is another Indian who has a similar life history. His grandmother was a Brahmin and his grandfather was a Parsi; his father married an Italian Catholic Christian. Mr. Gandhi’s identity is impossible to be tied down to any region, religion, or caste. What about those who have theirs tethered to their traditional bondings and holdings, village, caste, or language? They do have their own modes of harmony, social exchanges, and bonding, but they are not exactly about being Indian. They are local, neighbourhood camaraderie. That is the identity question that Yechury was grappling with in his last years. He went before it could be resolved.

Federalism Tract: Notes on Indian Diversity

Indus Valley Civilisation discovery at 100; Dravidian party at 75

Mixing of the population, as described by Yechury, has a long history in the subcontinent. This month marks the 100th year of the discovery of the Indus Valley Civilisation (IVC) by Sir John Marshall. It is now an established scientific fact that people of India are descendants of those who arrived from elsewhere over the millennia. The Tamil Nadu government and the ruling DMK are emphasising the fact that IVC was closely linked to the present-day Dravidian population.

“I look back with gratitude and say, “Thank you, John Marshall.” By taking right cognisance of the material culture of the #IVC, he linked it to the #DravidianStock.” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a social media post.

You can find here a number of articles that The Hindu has published this week, and over the years, on the IVC, particularly how recent advances in genetic science help us understand the patterns of migration over millennia into the subcontinent and within it.

The party that is today the DMK has seen splits, electoral routs, dismissal from power, challenges from proliferation of political parties in the Tamil landscape, and the emergence of the BJP. What is it that keeps it going in the 75th year? My colleague B. Kolappan explains here:

