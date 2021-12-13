National
13 December 2021 19:01 IST
Political lessons from the farmer protests | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar
A video explainer on the political take-aways from the farmer protests
In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the repealing of the three farm laws and the political lessons that BJP and the Opposition parties can take in the hope of bettering the odds of their performance in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other poll bound States in 2022.
