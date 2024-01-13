Political interference not desirable in religious events, says Puri Shankaracharya

January 13, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST

Swami Nischalananda Saraswati made it clear that “overstepping the rules” for propagating one’s name is an act of “rebellion against God”

Reiterating his stand that he will not participate in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Saturday said that political interference in religious and spiritual areas was not desirable, and that even the Constitution does not allow this.

“Politicians have their limits and they have responsibility under the Constitution. There are rules and restrictions in religious and spiritual domain and these rules should be followed. Interfering every area by politicians is insanity. This is also a heinous crime according to the Constitution,” the Shankaracharya said.

The Puri Shankaracharya made these remarks at Ganga Sagar Mela in West Bengal where he had come to participate in the annual ritualistic bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. He told journalists that as a Shankaracharya he also has certain limitations as to where he can go, what he can interfere with, and what he can eat.

The Shankaracharya made it clear that according to him as far as ‘murti pratishtha’ is concerned there are laid downs rules as per scriptures and the head of state or the Prime Minister has to follow these rules.

“Overstepping these rules for propagating one’s name is an act of rebellion against God... and going down the path of destruction,” Puri Shankaracharya said. He also made it clear that he is not upset with Ayodhya and he keeps going there but will not participate in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Mandir on January 22.

He also made it clear that there is no difference of opinion among the four Shankaracharya as far attending the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir on August 22 is concerned and he is not stopping anyone from attending the event.

Swami Nischalananda Saraswati added that he was not angry with the government at the Centre but expressed regret that in the invitation to the inauguration ceremony of Ram temple he was asked to attend with a colleague.

The religious leader said that despite the religious and spiritual superiority of the Shankaracharyas they are not given a place in the ‘garbh griha sanctum sanctorum’ of the temple and were instructed to stay outside. “This is not acceptable to me. I do not like the prospect of watching the inauguration of Ram Temple by sitting at the event and clapping,” the Puri Shankaracharya said.

He also pointed out at certain anomalies in the country’s political system and added that politicians seek votes on the ‘distress of the population’.

Asked whether the Ganga Sagar Mela should be given a ‘National Mela’ status the religious leader quipped and said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee usually gifts clothes (kurtas) to Prime Minister. “If she makes the requests while offering these gifts, the Prime Minister might agree and declare the Ganga Sagar Mela a National Mela,” he said.

