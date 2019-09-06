Politics live | Mamata intervenes to pacify Congress, Trinamool MLAs in Bengal Assembly

West Bengal

Mamata intervenes to pacify Congress, Trinamool MLAs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to intervene to pacify the MLAs of the ruling TMC and the opposition Congress, who were at loggerheads over

a comment by a minister during Question Hour.

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the House as Congress and TMC MLAs trooped to the well and exchanged angry words during the Question Hour after the comment made by state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Ms. Adhikari lost her cool when a Congress member accused the ministry of corruption in in recruitment of drivers and conductors. She said in the coming days, the rest of the Congress MLAs from Murshidabad would join the TMC and none of the Congress MLAs from the district would be able to win the 2021 assembly polls in the State.

Following this, MLAs from both sides started shouting slogans.

Ms. Banerjee came down to the well and pacified the MLAs of both the ruling party and the Congress and controlled the situation. She rebuked her party MLAs for coming down to the well and requested the Congress MLAs to go back to their seats.

New Delhi

Alka Lamba quits AAP

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba on Friday announced on Twitter that she has decided to resign from the party.

The Chandni Chowk MLA said the time had come to say "Good Bye" to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. "The past 6 years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all," she tweeted.

Lamba had met Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, leading to speculation that she might join the grand old party ahead of the Assembly elections.

New Delhi

A spark can set off a blaze, says PDP MP Nazir Ahmed Laway

By withdrawing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has thrown more fuel on an already volatile situation, and with one spark, the blaze could spread, says Nazir Ahmed Laway, Rajya Sabha member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr. Laway spoke to The Hindu as the clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir completed a month. It has also been a month since Mr. Laway and his party colleague Mir Mohammad Fayaz walked out of Parliament tearing a copy of the Constitution.

The last time he went to Kashmir was two months ago, between Parliament sessions, and since then, Mr. Laway said, he had had very limited contact with the Valley. “For the past 30 years, the situation in Kashmir has seen violence, and with the latest move to dilute Article 370 and Article 35A, the government has only added more fuel on the already volatile situation. It only needs a spark and we don’t know who all will be caught in the blaze,” Mr. Laway said.

Maharashtra

Constitution is Gita, Bible and Quran for us: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that victory of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the upcoming polls was certain and all efforts would be taken to ensure RPI (A) candidates emerge victorious.

The RPI (A), led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, is an ally of the BJP-Sena combine.

Mr. Fadnavis was speaking at a rally organised by Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader of Maharashtra.

Victory of the BJP-Shiv Senaalliance in the upcoming polls was certain and all efforts would be taken to ensure RPI (A) candidates emerge victorious, he said.

Mr. Fadnavis said the claim of the opposition that the BJP plans to change the Constitution and end the system of reservations in jobs and education was not true. “The Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran for us. When leaders like Athawale are with us, no one can think of changing the Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis said B.R. Ambedkar had opposed inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, Ambedkar’s opposition stands justified, he said.

He said the proposed Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill will be completed by December 2020.

During the Congress rule, budgetary allocation for social justice department would be diverted to other departments like irrigation, the CM said.

“Now during the BJP-Sena rule, the government made a law that funds meant for social justice department will not be diverted elsewhere. And if funds are not spent, they will be utilised next year,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

- PTI

New Delhi

Elections only way to choose Congress president: Tharoor

Ahead of the formal launch of his new book, The Hindu Way, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spoke with The Hindu on a range of issues.

"To my mind, elections would be the only way forward. Any of us can give an answer but it means nothing that reflects the will of the karyakartas (workers)... We can not be an undemocratic party in a democracy. We are fighting for democratic space and democratic rights.

"Given that Rahul Gandhi, who is a consensus choice, absolutely refuses to reconsider his unfortunate departure, we have no option but to open up the process. We have lots and lots of aspirants."