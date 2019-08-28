Politics live | J&K Governor admits to use of pellet guns post-August 5, but says all injuries were below waist

Srinagar

Restrictions necessary to prevent civilian casualties, Internet restoration to wait: Satya Pal Malik

J&K Governor Satyapal Malik has confirmed pellet injuries after August 5, saying all injuries were below waist. “Only one person was hit in the neck,he is also fine now,” he says.

“Internet is used to spread terrorism and indoctrinate the youth. Will have to wait little longer for resumption of Internet services. Mobile phone services in Handwara and Kupwara in north Kashmir to be opened soon,” he says while addressing the first press conference after the State’s special status was revoked on August 5.

Asserting that the identity and culture of people of Jammu and Kashmir will be preserved, Mr. Malik says restrictions after the abrogation of Article 370 were necessary to prevent any civilian causalities.

The Governor says 50,000 jobs will be available in the next three months. “This will be the largest recruitment drive in the State,” he says adding that the Centre will soon make a big announcement on Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked when political leaders will be released, he says: “I have gone to jail 30 times, whoever goes to jail will come out shining as a future leader, they can take political benefit of detentions in future. Don't you want new political leaders to emerge in Kashmir?”

On detentions and arrests of young men in Kashmir, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh says: “We detain young people, counsel and then release them. It's not possible to share the numbers but it is a small number.”

Kolkata

Abhishek Banerjee sets target of over 250 seats for Trinamool in 2021 poll

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday set a target of winning 250 plus seats in the next Legislative Assembly poll.

Abhishek, who heads the youth wing of the TMC and is nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said the BJP’s thinking of winning Bengal has no basis.

“In the next assembly poll in 2021, we should fight to win 250 plus seats in the state. The BJP thinks it can win Bengal. But they are wrong. If our party supremo Mamata Banerjee permits, we would score 10 goals against BJP everyday and they won’t stand a chance against us,” Mr. Abhishek said while addressing TMC’s students wing-Trinamool Chatra Parishad- foundation day rally here.

Bengaluru

Collapse of BS Yediyurappa govt imminent, says Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday predicted the imminent fall of the B S Yediyurappa government, leading to mid-term polls in the state.

In a series of tweets, the Congress Legislature Party leader described the BJP government as an “illegitimate child” of ‘Operation Lotus’

Operation Lotus is a term coined by the Congress and the JD(S) to target the BJP, alleging triggering of defections of legislators from other parties by the saffron party through inducements.

The BJP government came to power through “ulterior route of horse-trading by the power of money, allurement, and duress”, he alleged.

Stating that Yediyurappa government did not have the people’s mandate, Siddaramaiah said “Mid-term poll is imminent as this (BJP) government can collapse anytime".

New Delhi

Rahul’s comments on Kashmir situation gave Pakistan ‘handle’ to target India: Javadekar

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the Kashmir situation, the BJP said on Wednesday he has “insulted” the country and given Pakistan a “handle” to target India in the United Nations.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar demanded an apology from Mr. Gandhi and the main Opposition party, while describing the former Congress chief’s remarks, in which he had spoke about reports of violence and death of people in Kashmir, as “most irresponsible politics” the country has witnessed.

Lucknow

Mayawati re-elected BSP chief; vows to never to stop or bend

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati was on Wednesday re-elected as the party’s national president after which she vowed never to “stop or bend, let alone break.”

She was elected BSP president unanimously at a special meeting of senior office-bearers of the party’s central executive committee, its state units and representatives selected from across the country, a party release said.

On her unanimous re-election, the 63-year-old Dalit leader expressed gratitude to all her party workers and followers and assured them of her continued commitment to take forward the BSP movement.

She said she would remain ever ready as usual to pursue the humanitarian missions of sants, gurus and great men, born in the Dalit, Adivasi and other backward classes from time to time.

She vowed never to “stop or bend, let alone break” in the interest of the party and the movement.

West Bengal

Country heading towards presidential form of government, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned that the country was heading towards a presidential form of government.

“I want to tell you, especially to the educated class and to students, that we are heading towards a presidential form of government [with] one election, one leader, one political party and one emergency,” she said at a gathering to observe the foundation day of her party’s student wing, Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad.

Ms. Banerjee, who has been exercising restraint in her remarks against the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls, touched on a host of issues such as the changes to Article 370 in Kashmir and the decision of the Reserve Bank of India to transfer ₹1.76 lakh crore to the Central government.

New Delhi

Kashmir is India’s internal issue, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan for instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and backed the Centre’s position that abrogation of special status for J&K under Article 370 was an internal issue.

“I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.

Jammu & Kashmir

Process begins to free J&K political leaders in phases

The J&K government has initiated a process to release at least 173 incarcerated leaders of the regional political parties, including those from the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Conference (PC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in phases in the coming days.

Sources said the Union Home Ministry had passed on directions to the J&K police to finalise the names of politicians to be released in the first phase. Those who “pose the least threat to the law and order situation” will taste freedom first.

Tamil Nadu

Centre dividing States, State carving up districts: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M.K.Stalin has said the Centre is dividing States and the State government is dividing districts.

Speaking at Tharamangalam after unvieling former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi’s statue, he said, “We are not against bifurcation of districts but it must be done according to the wishes of the people.”

Talking about the relief work following the recent floods in Nilgiris, Mr. Stalin said, “I visited Nilgiris realising my responsibility as Opposition leader, and announced a relief package of ₹10 crore, utilising the constituency development funds of MPs and MLAs. But Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami says I went there for publicity. Do I still need publicity?” he asked.