Politics Live | Former Congress MP K C Ramamurthy joins BJP

Uttar Pradesh

Modi to address BJP workers in Varanasi on Oct 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers in Varanasi constituency on October 24, the day the result of two state assembly elections will be announced.

In a tweet, Modi urged all workers to join the interaction and asked them to share any suggestion or question they may have on his NaMo app.

The prime minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha.

Karnataka

Former Congress MP K C Ramamurthy joins BJP

Former Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka K C Ramamurthy joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of the party’s general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Arun Singh.

Ramamurthy had resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha on October 16.

In the recent past, Bhubneshwar Kalita and Sanjay Singh, both from the Congress, had resigned from the upper house.

Neeraj Shekhar, Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth had recently quit the Samajwadi Party and given up their Rajya Sabha membership to join the BJP. They were later re-elected to the Upper House on a BJP ticket, boosting the strength of the ruling party in the Rajya Sabha where it lacks majority.

Kerala

Hibi Eden’s wife equates fate with rape, draws netizens ire

Social media cringed collectively on Tuesday at Anna Linda Eden's Facebook post, in which she shared visuals of her husband and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and their flooded home with a caption that read, "Fate is like rape, if it cannot be resisted, it must be enjoyed."

In torrential rainfall in the city till Monday morning, the Edens' home witnessed severe waterlogging and their porch, cars and ground floor were submerged. Ms. Eden, who was a television anchor and worked at a radio station, shared a video on Monday night of her daughter and some belongings being taken to higher ground in a rescue boat. She also shared another video of Mr. Eden, who was away, enjoying a bowl of ice cream.

Under fire, Ms. Eden later deleted her post and apologised in another Facebook post, acknowledging that her comments may have hurt women who have been through devastating experiences and that she did not mean to cause any harm. "As the wife of a representative of the people, I have always tried to understand the problems of the people and empathise," she wrote.

New Delhi

Abhishek Singhvi’s tweet on Savarkar sparks row

The Congress leadership is believed to be upset with Rajya Sabha member and senior party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi who took to twitter to praise Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, describing the Hindutva ideologue as an “accomplished man.”

The timing of Mr. Singhvi’s tweet has been questioned as it came right in the middle of Maharashtra voting to elect a new government.

One of the most visible spokespersons of the Congress, Mr. Singhvi’s comments seemed to have been an endorsement of the BJP’s stand demanding India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, to be conferred on Veer Savarkar.

“I personally don’t subscribe to Savarkar’s ideology but that doesn’t take away the fact that he was an accomplished man” who played a part in the freedom struggle, fought for Dalit rights and went to jail for the country,” the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted with the hashtag ‘never forget.’

Maharashtra/Haryana

Congress squabbles may intensify after Assembly elections results

The outcome of the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, where voting took place on Monday, could well determine if the fault lines within the Congress widen further.

The latest round of State elections are not only the first set of elections post the Lok Sabha rout of the party but also one that has been fought under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.

Delhi/Andhra Pradesh

No rethink on ties with TDP: BJP

The BJP has ruled out any rethink over an alliance with the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and instead said the party would be better served by merging with the BJP. This, even as, former Minister in Mr. Naidu’s government Adinarayana Reddy left his party to join the BJP in New Delhi on Monday.

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao told The Hindu that there was “no question” of any rethink over the alliance, after Mr. Naidu told a meeting of party workers in Visakhapatnam that exiting the NDA had cost the TDP dearly.

New Delhi

BJP to romp home, say exit polls

All the exit polls uniformly projected an easy walkover for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. The exit polls gave two third-majority to the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti in Maharashtra and nearly three-fourth majority to the NDA in Haryana.

However, as per the exit polls in Maharastra it will be difficult for the BJP to reach a clear majority on its own. These predictions assume significance with the ongoing power tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena. In an Assembly of 288 seats, the required number for a simple majority is 145. In the incumbent assembly, the BJP had 122 members and the Shiv Sena 63.

The News 18-IPSOS Exit Poll projected that the Mahayuti will win 243 seats, with the BJP on its own getting 141, just four short of the majority mark. The Shiv Sena, it claims, will get 102, placing it in a strong position to claim the deputy CM’s post.

Tamil Nadu

Higher voter turnout fits into State’s traditional voting pattern

The higher voter turnout witnessed in Vikravandi during Monday’s bypoll when compared to the figure posted during the 2016 Assembly election is in sync with the traditional voting pattern in Tamil Nadu.

There are exceptions to this trend, such as the reduced polling percentage recorded by Nanguneri, which also saw a byelection on Monday. But any ‘byelection vs Assembly election’ comparison of voter turnout data in constituencies will reveal that bypolls draw a greater number of voters to polling booths than Assembly polls.

This trend has become much more pronounced in the last 15 years, more so after the January 2009 Thirumangalam byelection. At that time, the DMK was in power and made it a matter of prestige to snatch the seat from the Opposition. Eventually, it emerged the victor, defeating the AIADMK, but in the process, allegations of cash distribution led to the party being linked to the ‘Thirumangalam formula’. Perhaps, due to this factor, nearly 18% more electors cast their votes in the byelections when compared to what was seen in the May 2006 Assembly election.

Mumbai

High turnout of senior citizens, few first-timers in Mumbai

Even as senior citizens turned out in large numbers in Bandra, Juhu, Vile Parle, and Kurla on Monday, there were a few first-time voters. As the rain gave way to sunshine, polling picked up in the first half, but slowed down in the second. Though the Election Commission had directed voters not to carry mobile phones into polling booths, people carried them as there was no provision to confiscate them.

The North Central Parliamentary constituency consists of Vile Parle, Bandra East, Bandra West, Kurla, Chandivali, and Kalina Assembly segments. Other than Chandivali, in rest of the constituencies the sitting MLA belongs to either BJP or the Shiv Sena.