Politics live | Congress appoints Kumari Selja as party's Haryana unit chief

Haryana

Congress names Kumari Selja Haryana unit chief, Hooda a CLP leader

Ahead of Assembly polls in Haryana, the Congress on September 4 named Kumari Selja as Haryana unit chief while former State Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was appointed Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

Mr. Hooda will also be chairman of the election management committee, Congress general secretary in-charge Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad announced.

Ms. Selja replaces Ashok Tanwar as the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

The move comes after days of deliberations by party president Sonia Gandhi and is seen as an attempt to pacify different factions ahead of the polls, likely to take place next month.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP won 47 seats and went on to form its government. The Congress could only win 15 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had 19 legislators. Since then, the INLD has split into two factions. — PTI

Karnataka

Shivakumar arrest politically motivated, says Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Mr.Siddaramaiah addressing Congress workers who staged a protest in Mysuru on Wednesday condemning the arrest of D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress workers on September 4 staged protests and erected road blockades in Mysuru condemning the arrest of former Minister D.K. Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate.

The busy Mysuru-Nanjangud highway was blocked by party activists led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar near Gundurao Nagar. Traffic was brought to a standstill for some time. The authorities later diverted the traffic while the protest continued but Mr. Somashekar was taken into custody by the police.

At the Gandhi Square in the heart of the city, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who addressed the Congress workers, said Mr. Shivakumar’s arrest was a reflection of “vendetta politics’’ being pursued by the BJP and averred that the Congress would seek legal recourse and stand by Mr. Shivakumar.

Maharashtra

In time of crisis, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew comes to his aid

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar | Photo Credit: PTI

Facing heat from the BJP and desertion from long-time colleagues, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has found an aide in Rohit Pawar, his grandnephew, who is likely to make his political debut in the Assembly polls from Ahmednagar’s Karjat-Jamkhed.

The junior Pawar said, “When needed, they [the defectors] took his [Sharad Pawar’s] advice and even came to Baramati to praise him. But ahead of the elections, they ask about his achievements. The opposite party [BJP] plays its politics like a two-sided drum. But enough is enough now.”

Mr. Rohit said the youth of the State would carry forward Sharad Pawar’s legacy, ideology and development initiatives. Rohit said, “The voter is with the party, the youth is with us. You will soon see how this youth power will take Maharashtra by storm.”

Hinting at leading a revamp of the party soon, Mr. Rohit said, “Those who were given the opportunity in the Assembly and then in Parliament, are all jumping from the fence. Now, it is the time to till the land again. Let’s make the land ready. Let’s decide at the earliest. When, where and how to start.”

Over 10 senior NCP leaders have already joined either the BJP or the Sena, including the son of Padmasinh Patil, the party’s founder member.

Karnataka

Senior Congress leaders condemn Shivakumar's arrest

JD(S) state president H.K. Kumaraswamy, Senior Congress leader Malliakarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal all condemned the arrest of former Congress minister D.K.Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking to presspersons, here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the arrest was politically motivated. Shivakumar had faced the inquiry for four days. He had cooperated with the investigation. “The Central and State Governments have been misusing their offices. The people in power are interfering with independent agencies for their political vendetta”, he said.

The BJP is pursuing political vendetta and harassing Congress leaders. Mr Shivakumar has cooperated with ED and despite that he was arrested. The party leader has been following rule of law and constitution. The party leader has responded to ED notices and he was not hiding, Mr. Kharge said.

Former Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar addresses the media at his office in Bengaluru on August 30, 2019. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Leaders from parties who had joined BJP had been given protection by the ruling dispensation, Mr. Kharge alleged.

"The arrest of Shri DK Shivakumar is a clear case of political vendetta by the fascist BJP government at the centre. After Shri P Chidambaram, yet another leader has been dubiously, vengefully and selectively targetted for standing up against the politics of horse trading and subversion of mandate practiced by the BJP," Mr. Venugopal said in a statement. -- Karnataka Bureau

Assam

No last word yet on National Register of Citizens: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that “genuine Indians” left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should not worry while included “foreigners” should not rejoice as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were around.

Villagers of Gorbheter and Bherveri in Assam protest over non-inclusion of their names in the NRC.

“I want to make it clear that nothing is final till the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are around. Nobody should say the last word till the names of foreigners are excluded from the NRC and theuine Indians included,” Mr. Sarma told a local TV channel on Monday evening.

The NRC, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, was published on Saturday after five years of being monitored by the Supreme Court. More than 19 lakh out of the total of 3.3 crore applicants were excluded from the NRC.

New Delhi

Practice of discussions across party lines on national, international issues almost over: Murli Manohar Joshi

The practice of holding discussions cutting across party lines on issues of national and international importance is “almost finished” and there is a need to revive it, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said Tuesday.

Dr. Joshi made the remarks here as he and other leaders paid tributes to senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy, who passed away in July.

“There used to be an attempt (in various forums) having people from different parties to try and form an opinion on national and international issues. Those attempts have become scarce, in fact, are almost finished. It is important to revive such practices,” Joshi said.

“There are some questions that are important to the country and in some cases also important to the world. Having discussions on them and forming an opinion is not only important for democracy, but for the country and its future,” he said.

Holding discussions and consultations, cutting across party lines, keeping aside the relationship with the party, on problems facing the country would be the real tribute to Reddy, Joshi said.

(With inputs from Agencies)