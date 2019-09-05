Politics live: Thanks to all who taught me by their barbs and propaganda, says Rahul

New Delhi

Thanks to all who taught me by their barbs and propaganda, says Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at his political opponents on Teachers’ Day, thanking them for their “vicious barbs, false propaganda and anger” that made him stronger, “On Teachers’ Day, I thank all those from whom I’ve learnt, over the years,” he said.

“That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda and my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda and anger has taught me a lot and made me much stronger,” he said in a tweet.

Mr. Gandhi has been at the receiving end of his adversaries who have been making personal attacks at him on social media.

Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar has nothing to offer to people of Haryana: Kumari Selja

Congress’ newly-appointed Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja on Thursday said former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda’s recent remarks reflecting factionalism belonged to the past and the party must forget and move forward unitedly to take on the BJP in the assembly polls.

Ms. Selja, who was appointed Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief on Wednesday replacing Ashok Tanwar, also said the BJP is using the abrogation of Article 370 provisions as a poll plank in Haryana to divert attention from the “failures” of the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

“He does not have anything to offer to the people of Haryana that is why he is taking shelter under this,” Ms. Selja told PTI in response to Mr. Khattar’s remarks that there is overwhelming support for the Centre’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in Haryana and that BJP’s popularity has soared.

The BJP, she said, wants to make nationalism and abrogation of Article 370 major poll issues but this is not right.

Asserting that the Assembly elections will be fought on “real issues” that affect people, Ms. Selja also said the “Modi factor” will not work in the polls slated to take place later this year. - PTI

Gujarat

Anurag Thakur asks Manmohan, Chidambaram to check economy figures during UPA rule

Hitting back at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for criticising the Centre over the plunging GDP figures, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said both the Congress leaders needed to look back and see what was the state of the Indian economy during the tenures of the UPA.

“Both the former finance minister and the former prime minister need to first look back and see what was the state of the economy during their tenures. When they were in office, the inflation rate was in double digits and the economy was (growing at a rate of) under five per cent.

“You do not have to look back much. You will see this if you go six or seven years back,” the Union minister of state for finance told reporters on the sidelines of an award distribution ceremony organised by the Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC).

New Delhi

Modi govt.'s silence on economic slowdown very dangerous: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government's silence on it was "very dangerous".

"Excuses and rhetoric will not work", the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.

The government has neither a solution nor the "strength" to assure people in the country, she said.

"Countdown: Everyday news of economic slowdown and everyday BJP government's silence. Both are very dangerous... Excuses, rhetoric and rumours will not work," Ms. Vadra tweeted using the hashtag 'economy in crisis'. -PTI

Karnataka

DKS arrest: BJP may have ruffled a few feathers in Vokkaliga heartland

D.K. Shivakumar leaving the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The arrest of D.K. Shivakumar has sparked off violent protests particularly in the Vokkaliga heartland of old Mysuru and discontent seems to be gathering against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Insiders in the saffron party are also worried of a possible damage this could lead to in the region.

The Congress leader’s arrest is seen as the latest in a string of instances where the BJP has “targeted” the Vokkaliga community — pulling down H.D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister and then the suicide of V.G. Siddhartha, a prominent Vokkaliga entrepreneur who alleged harassment by the Income Tax officials.

“It is very clear that the BJP has misused central agencies to selectively target Mr. Shivakumar. Even though S.M. Krishna joined the BJP, he could not save his son-in-law from harassment from these agencies. They are also trying to decimate the JD(S) first by toppling the government and now by trying to implicate Mr. Kumaraswamy in multiple cases with the CBI. If the BJP thinks they can win the support of the community by decimating the existing leadership, they are mistaken,” said M. Nagaraj, a former secretary of the Vokkaligara Sangha.

Karnataka

DKS arrest a boost for Congress in Old Mysore region?

The arrest of senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar, popularly known as the ‘troubleshooter’ in political circles, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case has provided a cause and a platform for the State Congress leaders to put up a united show against the BJP governments both in the State and at the Centre.

In a perception battle, despite troubles in the short term, the widespread protests particularly in the dominant Vokkaliga community belt in Old Mysore region has recast Mr. Shivakumar as a “political hero” of the community. It may cause harm to the saffron party in the region, which had made inroads during the 2019 elections.

Karnataka

Bandh against Shivakumar’s arrest hits life in Ramanagara

Normal life was hit in parts of neighbouring Ramanagara district on Thursday following a bandh called to protest the arrest of senior Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Sporadic protests were reported in places, including Channapattanna and Ramanagara, since morning, while schools and colleges remained shut in the district, under which Shivakumar’s assembly segment Kanakapura is located, police said.

Shops and business establishments by and large were closed in response to the bandh called by the local unit of the Congress and supported by its alliance partner in the previous coalition government - the JD(S).

Bandh supporters staged demonstrations and attempted to block roads at some places, but were dispersed by police as the protests continued for the third day.

With no buses plying in Kanakapura, office goers were seen stranded while in other parts of the district some vehicular movement was seen during the early hours.

Police said they have made elaborate security arrangements across the district to avoid any untoward incident.

New Delhi

PM condoles loss of lives in blast in Punjab firecracker factory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the blast at a firecracker factory in Punjab as heart-wrenching and hoped for the early recovery of those injured.

At least 23 people were killed and over 30 injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Punjab’s Batala on Wednesday.

“The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

It said agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy.

Madhya Pradesh

Let Nath speak to Singhar, Digvijay: Scindia on MP Cong feud Gwalior

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday backed Madhya Pradesh Minister Umang Singhar, who has launched a tirade against party veteran Digvijay Singh, saying Chief Minister Kamal Nath should grant an audience to him and sort out differences between them.

Scindia expressed displeasure over the current happenings in the state Congress unit and said making a “new Madhya Pradesh” should the goal of everyone.

“No one should interfere in (state) governments functioning, Scindia told reporters here.

The former Guna MP did not name anyone, but he was apparently referring to Digvijay Singh, whom Singhar has accused of meddling in affairs of the Congress-led government and running the Kamal Nath regime from behind the curtain.

“Chief Minister should hear out Singhar. The government should run on its own and there should be no (external) interference in its functioning, he said.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena, BJP discuss seat allocation to allies

Shiv Sena and BJP leaders on Wednesday held their first round of talks on seat-sharing primarily focusing on possible seats that could be allotted to their allies for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

A BJP leader said it has not yet been decided which party will contest how many seats in the 288-member house.

“Today was the first day of meeting to work out a seat-sharing formula. It is not fixed how many seats each party can share with the allies but some seats were discussed, said the BJP leader.

The meeting was held at Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patils residence here, which was attended by party leader and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Sena leader Subhash Desai.

Asked about the recently inducted leaders from the Congress and NCP, the BJP leader said, “Those seats will be considered as that of the respective party in which the sitting MLA has joined.

“Most of the sitting MLAs will get ticket from their new political home. Such an arrangement has been worked out, he said.