Politics live | BJP will field all disqualified MLAs in Karnataka bypolls, says Yediyurappa

Karnataka

BJP will field all disqualified MLAs in Karnataka bypolls, says Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that, the Bharatiya Janata Party would field all the disqualified MLAs for the by-election for 15 Assembly segments.

“It because of the resignation submitted by these MLAs, that BJP could form government in Karnataka. Amit Shah, party national president has also given nod to field the disqualified MLAs,” he told press persons in Shikaripur on Monday.

Referring to the discontent prevailing among a section of BJP leaders over fielding the disqualified MLAs, he said that, there are few Assembly segments where our candidates had lost by a slim margin against the disqualified MLAs in the previous Assembly election and they want to contest the by-election. It has been decided to accommodate such aspirants in BJP in Boards and Corporations.

Bhopal

M.P. Congress to stage sit-in protest outside PM's residence

Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh would stage a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence in New Delhi on Thursday to demand release of central funds for losses suffered by the state due to heavy rains this monsoon.

The Congress wants that the Centre immediately release Rs 32,171 crore to Madhya Pradesh, party MLA Arif Masood, who would lead the demonstration, told PTI on Monday.

The party would also submit a memorandum of its demands to the prime minister, said Masood, who is an MLA from Bhopal.

“The Modi-led NDA government has deliberately not released Rs 32,171 crore of the central funds, under different heads, to the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and is discriminating against the state,” he alleged.

Chennai

Alliance with AIADMK will continue: Ponnar

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan. File photo | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan said the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has not sought the BJP’s support for the Nanguneri and Vikravandi bypolls. He, however, added that the BJP’s support for the AIADMK government cannot be doubted.

“The alliance formed for the Parliamentary polls will continue. There is absolutely no doubt about that. But so far, they (AIADMK) have not sought our support for these bypolls. I don’t know whether they have spoken to our Central leadership”, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

“I also have not spoken to the AIADMK leaders because we have been busy with meetings meant to explain the dilution of Article 370 and also Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations,” he added.

New Delhi

BJP names 32 candidates for bypolls

The BJP on Sunday, September 29, 2019, named its candidates for 32 constituencies spread over Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The byelections to several Assembly seats are scheduled for October 21.

Mumbai

Congress bigwigs for in Maharashtra list

The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of 51 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly election, naming party bigwigs and repeating most sitting MLAs. The list does not include former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, but includes former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who lost the Lok Sabha election on his home turf in Nanded.

(With inputs from agencies)