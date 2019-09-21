Politics live | JD(S) to field candidates for by-polls in all 15 constituencies in Karnataka

JD(S) to field candidates for by-polls in all 15 constituencies

The Janata Dal (Secular) will field candidates in all the 15 constituencies in Karnataka, where by-elections will be held on October 21.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Mysuru on Saturday, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda had already begun the process of fielding candidates in all the constituencies, where by-polls are scheduled to be held.

The decision by JD(S) to field candidates in all the 15 constituencies will pit the party candidates against the candidates fielded by its erstwhile coalition partner Congress.

He said the JD(S) was targeting the party’s victory in atleast 8 to 10 seats out of the 15, where by-polls will be held. He also predicted the collapse of the BJP Government, which he claimed that come to power through “immoral” means, on the day the results of the by-polls are announced.

(Reports our correspondent from Mysuru)

Maharashtra

BJP-Sena will contest jointly, I will return as CM: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP and the Shiv Sena will contest the next month’s Assembly polls together.

The CM also exuded confidence that he will retain the post after elections.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

He dismissed media reports that the BJP will contest 162 out of total 288 seats and the Sena 126.

Mr. Fadnavis’ remarks come a day after Sena president Uddhav Thackeray asserted that both the parties will contest the elections in alliance, and that an announcement on the seat sharing formula will be made in a couple of days.

Maharashtra will go for a single-phase election on October 21. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.

“I am saying with no uncertainty that we will contest the Assembly polls along with Shiv Sena. The seat-sharing talks are still on, do not trust the reports,” Fadnavis said while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019 being held in Mumbai.

Referring to the Sena pitching for equal sharing of the 288 seats, the Chief Minister said all details about the seat-sharing arrangements will be formally announced at a press briefing.

To a question, Mr. Fadnavis said the BJP did not dictate terms to the Sena and that decisions between them are taken “amicably“.

On the Sena’s criticism of his government through party mouthpiece Saamana, Fadnavis quipped, “I don’t read Saamana“.

He said all the decisions taken by his Cabinet were “unanimous” with the support of Shiv Sena ministers.

“No Shiv Sena minister had second thought about any of the decisions in the last five years (since BJP-led government came to power). So, we are not concerned about what happens outside,” he said in an oblique reference to ‘Saamana’

Responding to a query on whether he will get another term as the Chief Minister, the CM retorted: “Do you have any doubt“?

He also said the decision to appoint Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray as Deputy Chief Minister, in the event of the NDA government returning to power, will be taken by the Sena.

CM Fadnavis said he looked at “positively” Mr. Aaditya becoming active in politics.

“He is fanning out parts of the state, trying to understand issues pertaining to Maharashtra. I welcome his decision to join active politics, I take it positively. He has to lead Shiv Sena one day. He is going through the process,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister further said people believe the BJP will retain power, and added he will work in Mumbai.

Questioned about the talks of him joining the national politics, Mr. Fadnavis said the BJP decides task for him.

The BJP and the Sena had contested the 2014 Assembly polls independently. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats while the Sena pocketed 63 seats. Later, both the parties came together to form the government.

- PTI

New Delhi

CEC announces dates for by-polls for 64 seats

The schedule of Assembly by-elections for 64 seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh is as follows:

Notification September 23 Last day for nominations September 30 Scrutiny October 1 Last day for withdrawal October 3 Polling October 22 Counting October 24

The Karnataka bypolls will be for 15 seats, which includes the disqualified MLAs, says Mr. Arora.

New Delhi

Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly polls to be held on October 21, counting on October 24

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on September 21 announced the dates for the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Polling will occur on October 21, with counting on October 24. The notification will be issued on September 27 and the last date for nominations will be October 4. Scrutiny of candidates will be done by October 5. October 7 will be the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

The CEC said that the election process will be completed by October 27.

The Assembly term in Haryana is coming to a close on November 2, and in Maharashtra on November 7. Haryana has 1.28 crore voters and Maharashtra 8.9 crore voters, said the CEC. “Since it's been less than six months since the 17th Lok Sabha polls, both states were found to be prepared,” he added.

“For Maharashtra, the ECI has decided to send two expenditure observers. The same observers had been sent to Vellore, which resulted in rescinding of the election there,” he said.

“As election campaigns have an environment cost, the ECI had asked political parties not to use plastic. We will reissue the appeal,” said Mr. Arora.

Special security would be provided to Left Wing Extremism affected areas like Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, he said.

The West Bengal government has written to ECI saying by elections should not be held during Durga Puja, he said adding that the ECI has agreed. “Political parties in Maharashtra were emphatic that elections should be finished before Dhanteras.”