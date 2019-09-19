Politics live | Mamata Banerjee to meet Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi

Mamata Banerjee to meet Home Minister Amit Shah

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will call on Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, leading to speculation that the meeting is an effort to rescue former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar who is under the CBI’s scanner and is believed to be close to her, sources said.

The West Bengal chief minister, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

She described it as a “government to government” meeting and said the discussion was mostly on development issues of the state.

Ms. Banerjee also told reporters said that she had sought time from Mr. Shah, insisting that it was part of her routine exercise as chief minister to meet the union finance and home ministers during her trips to Delhi.

She said she will not have time to meet the finance minister but will meet the home minister.

- PTI

Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Congress chief joins AAP

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Only the AAP is truly a party of the ‘aam aadmi’ where anyone can join and work towards development, he said.

Mr. Kumar, a former IPS officer, resigned as Jharkhand Congress chief last month, accusing some colleagues of promoting their own interests over the party and indulging in corrupt practices.