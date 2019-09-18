Politics live | Mayawati accuses Congress of enabling communal forces

Uttar Pradesh

Congress is weakening forces that voice against communal violence, says Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted on September 18, accusing the Congress of enabling communal forces in the country.

“The "communal forces" in the country are becoming stronger because of the Congress Party's double-handed policy, because instead of weakening the communal forces, the Congress Party is engaged mostly in weakening the forces that voice against it. The public should be careful,” tweeted Ms. Mayawati.

Soon after six of her party MLAs switched camp to the Congress in Rajasthan, Ms. Mayawati on Tuesday said the Congress had given proof of being an “untrustworthy” party.

“This is a betrayal of the BSP movement which has been done again when the BSP was providing unconditional outside support to the Congress government,” Ms. Mayawati said.

Instead of fighting its opposing parties, the Congress is only hurting parties who support it, she alleged. “This makes the Congress an anti-SC, anti-ST and anti-OBC party and it has never been serious and honest about the reservation rights of these groups,” she said.

New Delhi

Azad, Ahmed Patel meet Chidambaram in Tihar jail

Congress leader and former union minister P. Chidambaram being taken to Tihar in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept 5, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel met former finance minister P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail on Wednesday morning. They were accompanied by Chidambaram’s son and Congress MP, Karti.

The leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country, during the half-hour meeting, the sources added.

Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 on charges of corruption in the INX Media case.

New Delhi

Confidence of investors shaken but Modi govt refuses to acknowledge truth: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying the confidence of investors is “shaken” but the Modi dispensation is refusing to acknowledge the truth.

The Congress general secretary also cited a media report which claimed that after pouring $45 billion into India’s stock market over the past six years on hopes that Mr. Modi would unleash the country’s economic potential, international money managers have sold $4.5 billion of Indian shares since June.

“By showing glitter, saying 5 trillion, 5 trillion, everyday or by doing media’s headline management, economy cannot be improved. Investors do not come by sponsoring events abroad,” she said in an apparent dig at Mr. Modi’s upcoming diaspora event in Houston. - PTI

Maharashtra

There would have been no Pakistan if Savarkar was PM: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said Pakistan would not have come into existence had Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar been the country’s Prime Minister at the time, and demanded that he be awarded Bharat Ratna.

Thackeray was speaking at the launch of a biography titled “Savarkar: Echoes From A Forgotten Past“.

“Savarkar must be awarded the Bharat Ratna. We don’t deny the work done by (Mahatma) Gandhi and (first PM Jawaharlal) Nehru, but the country saw more than two families being born on the political scene,” Thackeray said.

“I’d have called Nehru as Veer (brave) if he had survived jail for 14 minutes against Savarkar who stayed in prison for 14 long years,” Thackeray added.

-- PTI

Maharashtra

Those who went to jail shouldn’t question me: Pawar to Amit Shah

In a thinly veiled jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that those who had cooled their heels in the jail had no right to question what he [Mr. Pawar] had done for Maharashtra.

He hit out at those leaders who had deserted the NCP ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election. The NCP chief said that they would soon be relegated to history while expressing confidence that the political picture would look very different after the conclusion of the State Assembly polls.

“One of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders [Mr. Shah] who came here [in Solapur] demanded to know my contribution towards Maharashtra… Those who have cooled their heels in the jail dare not question what I have done for the State,” said the NCP chief, remarking: “while I may have done many things, I have never been to jail.”

Telangana

Cong leaders complain to Governor about merger of 12 party MLAs with ruling TRS

Congress leaders in Telangana on Tuesday complained to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had ‘undermined’ the anti-defection law by admitting MLAs elected on other party tickets into his party.

“We explained to the Governor, citing dates, how the Chief Minister has murdered the anti-defection bill (act) and admitted MLAs elected on other parties into his party,” Congress Legislature Party leader M Bhatti Vikramarka told reporters after meeting Tamilisai Soundararjan.

He was referring to the merger of 12 Congress MLAs with the TRS a few months ago.

As 12 MLAs account for two-third of the CLP, which has an effective strength of 18, they will not attract provisions under the anti-defection law, political analysts had said then.

Claiming that the merger of the 12 MLAs is not legal and that the matter is pending before court, Vikramarka said they sought disqualification of the said MLAs.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had ‘murdered democracy’ by inducting one of the 12 MLAs, Sabita Indra Reddy, as a minister.

-- PTI