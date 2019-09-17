Politics live: Six Rajasthan BSP MLAs write to Assembly speaker to merge legislative party with Congress

Rajasthan

Six Rajasthan BSP MLAs write to Assembly speaker to merge legislative party with Congress

In a politically significant development in Rajasthan, all six BSP MLAs on Monday night gave a letter to the state assembly speaker to merge the legislative party with the Congress.

“The BSP MLAs met me and handed their letter about this,” Speaker C.P. Joshi told PTI.

MLAs Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand said they were merging their legislative party with the Congress.

“All the six BSP MLAs were in constant touch with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and today they have came into the fold of the Congress,” a Congress leader said.