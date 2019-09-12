Politics live: one-day special session of Jharkhand Assembly convened

Ranchi

One-day special session of Jharkhand Assembly convened

A one-day special session of the Jharkhand Assembly has been convened on Friday, officials said on Thursday.

The members will attend the special session in the new Assembly building. The session will begin with Governor Droupadi Murmu’s address.

The Jharkhand Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday approved convening of the special session of the Assembly, an official statement said here.

The new building of the Jharkhand Assembly will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The new building has come up at Kute, a few km from the old Assembly premises, which was in the Lenin Hall of the Heavy Engineering Corporation area.

- PTI

Chandigarh

Amarinder’s remarks against Harsimrat reflect ‘feudal’ mindset against women: SAD

The SAD on Wednesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his remarks against party leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, saying his comments reflected his feudal mindset of treating women as secondary.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal. File

Accusing the chief minister of using intemperate language, the opposition party sought an unqualified apology from him.

The Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) attack came a day after Singh, responding to Badal’s accusation that his government was trying to weaken the Akal Takht, said she was the most ill-informed woman he had come across.

- PTI