Politics Live: Supreme Court to hear Congress plea on Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypoll tomorrow, Jagan meets KCR on bifurcation issues, and more

New Delhi

Supreme Court to hear Congress plea on Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypoll tomorrow

The Supreme Court on June 18 agreed to hear on June 19 a plea of Gujarat Congress challenging the decision of the Election Commission to hold separate bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

The Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the election of BJP chief Amit Shah and party leader Smriti Irani to Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to list the matter on Wednesday after senior advocate Vivek Tankha mentioned it for urgent hearing.

The petition filed by Congress MLA from Amreli and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, Pareshbhai Dhanani, has sought a direction to the EC to hold the bypolls together.

A press note issued by the poll panel on June 15 scheduled the election for both the seats on July 5.

NDA nominates Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker post

Two-time BJP MP from Rajasthan Om Birla will be the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha, after he was nominated by the ruling NDA for the post.

He will be succeeding Sumitra Mahajan. Read more.

Andhra Pradesh

Jagan, KCR for amicable solution to bifurcation issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao met on Monday to resolve the pending bifurcation issues “amicably.” This is the second time that Mr. Rao is visiting the State in just 20 days.

The division of public sector organisations and their employees listed under Schedule IX and X, division of electricity employees, power dues, etc, which are to be resolved yet, were discussed. Read more.

Kerala

KC(M) succession battle ends up in courtroom

A day after a parallel meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) State committee members anointed Jose K. Mani as their chairman, the opposing faction of the party secured a court order preventing him from officiating as the chairman.

The Munsiff Court, Thodupuzha, passed a temporary prohibitory injunction in this regard on Monday on a plea submitted by Philip Stephen and Manohar Naduviladath, two KC(M) State committee members from Idukki. Read more.