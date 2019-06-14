Politics live: Focus on Bengal, Kerala, says Amit Shah to BJP office-bearers

Bihar

Ajay Alok resigns as JD(U) spokesman

Firebrand JD(U) leader Ajay Alok has resigned from the post of party spokesperson stating that he does not wish to cause “embarrassment” to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the party.

Although Alok, one of the most visible faces of his party, didn’t elaborate on what might have “embarrassed” his political mentor, there have been murmurs of Kumar being upset over his party spokesperson going overboard in his criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and the illegal immigration problem in that state.

He shared his resignation letter, addressed to the party’s state unit chief Vashishtha Narayan Singh, on his Twitter handle late Thursday night.

New Delhi

Focus on Bengal, Kerala: Amit Shah tells BJP office-bearers

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah told party office-bearers on Thursday that despite its best ever tally in the Lok Sabha polls, the party had yet to reach its peak performance, exhorting them to expand organisational work in States like Kerala and West Bengal.

Mr. Shah was addressing a meeting of party office bearers, State unit chiefs and prabharis, and flagged off a new membership drive before the commencement of organisational polls.

New Delhi

Congress seeks simultaneous polls to RS seats vacated by Amit Shah, Smriti Irani

The Congress cautioned the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday against holding elections to the Rajya Sabha seats vacated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on separate dates.

The party will make a formal representation to the poll panel to hold simultaneous elections to the two vacancies from Gujarat.

The Congress claims that based on the strength of its members in the Gujarat Assembly and adding the first and second preference votes, it will bag one of the two Rajya Sabha seats if elections are held together. However, if elections are held on separate dates, the BJP will manage to get both the seats.