Politics live: Centre should have brought in law against lynching, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal

Centre should have brought law against lynching: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state government has brought The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 as the Centre did not introduce any law against it.

"Lynching is a social evil and the Supreme Court has given direction to take action against lynching," she told the Assembly.

“Lynching is a social evil and all of us have to come together to fight against it.

“The central government should have brought a law against it. But they are yet to do so. So we are bringing this law in our state to fight against this social evil,” she said tabling the bill in the House.

New Delhi

Priyanka attacks govt. over “big bank frauds“

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the government on Friday over an RBI report showing bank frauds have gone up by 15 per cent year-on-year in 2018-19, asking who is the guarantor allowing such “big bank frauds“.

“Country’s biggest banking institution RBI is saying that bank frauds are increasing right under the nose of the government. In 2018-19, this theft has increased,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Banks have been duped of Rs 72,000 crore. But, who is the guarantor who is allowing such big bank frauds to occur,” the Congress general secretary asked.

Karnataka

I-T raid on me was politically motivated for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs, tweets DK Shivakumar

Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar has termed Enforcement Directorate's summons as "malafide" and claimed he was being "targeted" for hosting Congress MLAs of Gujarat.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Shivakumar said: "Have received summons from ED late yesterday night at 9.40 PM asking for me to appear at 1PM in Delhi today.

"Although the sudden scheduling by ED is malafide, I believe in rule of law & will definitely participate & fully co-operate with them and abide by the law of our country.

"IT raid on me was politically motivated for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs

"As a loyal soldier of Congress & a responsible politician, I did what party asked me to do, for which I am being targeted

"I have full faith in legal systems & will face this legally as well as politically"

Hours after the High Court on Thursday Mr. Shivakumar’s petition challenging the summons issued to him by the ED in a money-laundering case, the agency issued summons to him to appear before it for questioning in New Delhi on Friday morning.

The questioning is with respect to a money laundering case.

Delhi

BJP govt pushed country into financial emergency, says Congress

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP government of forcefully taking ₹1.76 lakh crore from the RBI to hide a “grave” economic slowdown and claimed that it had pushed the country into a “financial emergency“.

The Reserve Bank of India had, on Monday, approved the transfer of a record ₹1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting the BJP-led regime’s prospect of stimulating the slowing economy without widening fiscal deficit.

“RBI’s emergency fund is at a six-year low as the BJP government has forcefully taken Rs 1,76,000 crore from the RBI to hide its failures and grave economic slowdown,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, tagging a media report on the central bank’s emergency fund.

“The BJP government has pushed the country into a financial emergency,” he said.

In another tweet, the Congress spokesperson also pointed out to the rising number of bank frauds. “’Loot & Scoot’ in ‘New India’ as a complicit BJP govt looks the other way and common man is taxed!” he said.

- PTI

Delhi

BJP launches Parivartan Yatra for Assembly polls

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday launched the ‘Delhi Bachao Parivartan Yatra’ aimed at garnering support for the party in the Delhi Assembly election due next year.

The Parivartan Yatra, which was launched at the Ramlila Maidan in Bhalaswa Dairy here, will pass through all the 14 districts and 70 Assembly constituencies of the Capital.

“The Kejriwal government has betrayed the people of Delhi. Hence, the time has come to dislodge it. He [the CM] has been obstructing the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, while the Central government is providing ownership rights to the people living in unauthorised colonies,” Manoj Tiwari, the State BJP chief, said.