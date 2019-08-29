Politics live: Mayawati a 'live wire', says UP Minister

Agra

Mayawati a 'live wire', says UP Minister

Newly-inducted Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh has compared Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati to a “naked” live wire and said whosoever touches her either dies or is destroyed. He has called her “untrustworthy” who betrays others after reaping maximum benefit.

“Mayawati is like a naked electric wire. Anyone who touches her will die,” he said in an informal chat with the media.

The Minister of State for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, who represents the Agra cantonment seat in the Assembly, said: “Mayawati is not trustworthy and has betrayed everyone.

“She used the Samajwadi Party, increased her party’s strength during Lok Sabha to 10 and then ditched that party.”

- IANS

Amethi

Rahul Gandhi is liked by Pakistan, says Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that it is not for the first time that Pakistan is finding support from him.

While talking to the mediapersons on Wednesday, Ms. Irani said, “When the Union Home Minister is talking about one flag, one constitution for the entire country, the Congress, following the “hints and directions” from Rahul Gandhi, is echoing the views which tend to divide the country.”

“It is not for the first time that Pakistan is finding support from Rahul Gandhi. If you remember, earlier also his views were liked by Pakistan. It would be better for the country if Rahul Gandhi stops igniting the fire of separatism. It is really unfortunate for India that today there is a leader in the country who doesn’t think much about the Tricolour, undermines the Tricolour and is loved by the enemy country,” said the women and child development minister.

I appeal to the Congress that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country. Those living there wish to see development under the leadership of PM Modi, she added.

- IANS

Patna

Pappu Yadav's party to contest elections in 100 seats

Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) has begun its preparation for 2020 Bihar assembly elections and announced that his party will contests elections on 100 seats.

Addressing the mediapersons here, after a three-day meeting of the party units, Mr. Yadav said that in order to implement social and political justice, the JAP has pledged that the next Chief Minister of Bihar would be from Dalit or Backward class.

Mr. Yadav said, “Party has earmarked 100 seats on which it will be contesting assembly elections schedule for next year.”

“Party will connect with at least 20,000 people at every assembly. A membership campaign will also be carried out till Dec 31,” he added.

- IANS

Lucknow

SP fields Manoj Prajapati from Hamirpur seat

Samajwadi Party (SP) has declared Dr Manoj Prajapati as their candidate from Hamirpur assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh.

SP spokesprson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Wednesday, “Party president Akhilesh Yadav has announced Dr Manoj Prajapati as party candidate for the Assembly by—elections from Hamirpur seat which was vacant after BJP MLA Ashok Chandel was awarded life sentence in a murder case.”

Voting in Hamirpur will take place on Sept 23 whereas the last date for filing nominations is Sept 7. The counting will be done on Sept 27.

- IANS