Politics live, June 13, 2019 | Amit Shah may stay as BJP chief till 2019 end, Siddaramaiah on Modi mania and more

New Delhi

Amit Shah likely to remain BJP chief till late 2019

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to remain at the helm during Assembly elections in three States slated for later this year as the party’s organisational poll is expected to stretch for several months before newly-elected members of its national council meet to elect Mr. Shah’s successor.

Mr. Shah has been inducted as Home Minister in the Narendra Modi government, triggering speculation that he may make way for a new party president.

Party sources said the current office bearers will continue in their position till organisational elections are over, indicating that Mr. Shah will remain at the helm till then.

Organisational polls will start only after the party’s drive to enrol new members ends.

The BJP is expected to announce the schedule of its membership drive in a few days with its leaders saying that it may be launched from July 6, the birth anniversary of its founder ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled for later this.

While polls in Haryana and Maharashtra were held in October in 2014, Jharkhand had gone to elections in November-December in 2014.

Mr. Shah has already held meetings with BJP core group members of these three States to deliberate on its strategy for the polls.

The saffron party is in power in all the three States. — PTI

Bengaluru

Can’t fathom Modi mania despite bad state of the economy: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he was unable to understand the Modi mania, despite the “bad state” of the economy under the previous BJP regime led by him.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the BJP won the Lok Sabha election raising emotive issues, rather than delivering on development.

People of the country, including the media, have favoured Mr. Modi’s five-year government, despite low GDP growth, increase in unemployment and dwindling value of the Rupee, Siddaramaiah said.

“...they have destroyed the country’s economy...despite all this Modi, Modi, Modi — I don’t know why?”

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, “As the Prime Minister for five years, what did he do for economic development? Demonetisation — what was its result? You [media] should ask BJP people.”

Stating that the economy can be brought back on track, the CLP leader said the BJP would not be able to do it.

Balakot airstrike

Mr. Siddaramaiah also raised questions on the Indian Air Force air strikes at Balakot in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

“How many terrorists were killed we still don’t know. Neither the Defence Department nor the Prime Minister’s Office or External Affairs Ministry has come out on this. They have misled the people with emotional issues.”

He also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said everyone was aware what had happened when he was the Home Minister of Gujarat, but did not elaborate.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also asserted that Rahul Gandhi would and should continue as the Congress president.

“In today’s situation there is no one else who can take up the job, there is no alternate leadership,” he said. — PTI

New Delhi

'Party can go from defeat to victory under Rahul’s leadership'

A day after the Congress asserted that Rahul Gandhi will remain party president, senior leader Harish Rawat said the statement reflected the party workers’ sentiment who believed that under Mr. Gandhi’s leadership the party can go from defeat to victory.

Mr. Gandhi was, is and will remain the Congress president, chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala had said on June 12, ending the speculation triggered by his insistence to quit the post for the time being.

Mr. Surjewala’s assertion came after an informal meeting presided by former Union Minister A.K. Antony, in which senior Congress leaders discussed the party’s strategy and preparations for the assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Maharashtra later this year.

Mr. Gandhi had offered to quit as the party chief during a May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was called to analyse the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it managed to win just 52 seats.

The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer to quit but Mr. Gandhi was apparently firm on his stand.

“I would like to reiterate what Mr. Surjewala said yesterday that Rahul Gandhi was, is and will remain the Congress president. This is also the sentiment of the Congress workers and they believe that under his leadership the party can go from defeat to victory,” Mr. Rawat said.

“We were not successful, but by strengthening the organisation, we can mount a challenge to the RSS-BJP’s malicious propaganda,” the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also reiterated Mr. Surjewala’s statement and said there “is status quo” in the situation since the statement on June 12.

Following Mr. Gandhi’s insistence on quitting, there is a speculation on the need to put in place an interim arrangement in the Congress for decision-making, especially in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

However, most leaders have been hoping that Mr. Gandhi will continue to lead the party as the Nehru-Gandhi family acts as a “glue” that binds the Congress together. — PTI

New Delhi

Congress leaders meet sans Gandhis

A group of senior Congress leaders met here on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir. Briefing the media after the meeting, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asserted that party president Rahul Gandhi would continue to lead the party.

“An informal meeting of Congress leaders was held today under the guidance of A.K. Antony,” Mr. Surjewala said. “The preparations for the four election-going States — Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir — were discussed. We did not discuss anything else,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir

Neither azaadi nor autonomy possible, says J&K Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said the ruling elite involved in corruption in the State “will face action soon”.

Speaking at a press conference on the achievements of his government, the Governor said corruption in the State was more than in any other part of the country. “There were two major cases of corruption, involving ₹150 crore each. I apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got many deals cancelled where middlemen were offering kickbacks. Many powerful people, with access to the PM, were involved in it. Ruling elite in J&K has been a part of the corruption. You will hear big news soon involving former Ministers,” he said.