Policemen injured in stone throwing in Ahmedabad

Several policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), were injured in stone throwing at a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Shah-E-Alam area of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Police had lobbed teargas shells to disperse a mob of around 2,500 people, when some started pelting police vehicles and policemen with stones.

“In one incident, some of our policemen suffered injuries in stone throwing. Police beefed up security there, detained some people and brought the situation under control,” said Ashish Bhatia, Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad.

Mr. Bhatia said the police would identify the miscreants and action would be taken against them.

‘Bid to disrupt peace’

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel condemned the assault on policemen and said “some anti-social elements are trying to incite violence and disturb peace in Gujarat.”

He asked the police to take stern action against those who try to take the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, protesters in the city shouted slogans such as “No CAB, No NRC” and ‘Save Constitution” as markets in the walled city remained closed. Protests were held in several places despite the police not allowing marches in the city.

Baton charge

Earlier in the afternoon, police baton-charged people who gathered in Sardar Baug garden in the Mirzapur area to protest against the CAA and NRC.

Police dispersed nearly 200 protesters as they had not obtained permission for the demonstration. At least 20 were detained and taken to the Police Commissioner office from where they were released after a few hours.

Several outfits, including Left parties and some Muslim groups, took out protest marches in different parts of Gujarat demanding withdrawal of CAA and NRC.

Alp-Sankhyak Adhikar Manch, an organisation working for the minority communities, had given a call for Ahmedabad bandh on Thursday.

No major impact

Markets and shops in some Muslim-dominated areas, including Juhapura, Jamalpur, Gomtipur and Teen Darwaja, remained closed, but elsewhere it had no major impact.

In view of the shutdown call, the police on Wednesday said no rally or protest would be allowed anywhere in the city.

In Banaskantha, a minor incident of violence was reported when a mob started heckling police personnel when they tried to disperse the crowd in the march.

In Ahmedabad, Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani was detained when he was leading a protest march against the CAA and NRC.