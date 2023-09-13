ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman shot dead in Manipur

September 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Sub-Inspector Onkhomang Haokip was suspected to have been killed by a sniper when he was on duty at Chingphei village in Churachandpur district

The Hindu Bureau

Sub-Inspector Onkhomang Haokip was part of an additional police team that was deployed in Chingphei village after the area witnessed heavy firing in August. Photo: Special Arrangement

A 40-year-old policeman was shot dead in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on September 13, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sub-Inspector Onkhomang Haokip, was suspected of having been killed by a sniper when he was on duty at Chingphei village in the hill district.

The place of incident is beyond the buffer zone on the foothills of the Imphal valley where Army and Central security forces are deployed. He was shot in the head. 

He was part of an additional police team that was deployed in Chingphei village after the area witnessed heavy firing in August.

As many as 29 people were injured and eight killed in the violence that erupted on the boundary of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts in Manipur from August 29-September 1.

Originally from Ukhrul district, his last posting was at the Moirang police station in Bishnupur. He is survived by his wife and four daughters.

