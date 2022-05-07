Policeman shot dead by militants in Srinagar

May 07, 2022 09:00 IST

Distraught family seeks end to attacks

A policeman was shot dead by militants in Srinagar on Saturday.

His distraught family urged militants to put an end to the "killing of those who have joined the force to earn their livelihood and raise families".

The policeman, identified as Ghulam Hassan Dar from Danwar area of Eidgah here, came under attack from militants around 8.00 a.m. Officials said militants fired upon the policeman in civvies, when he was heading for office in his two-wheeler, near the Aiwa Bridge along the Dr. Ali Jan road. The policeman, who worked as a driver in the J&K police, was shifted to a nearby hospital in "critical condition". He died later.

His elder brother said Mr. Dar never felt any threat since he had never committed any atrocity. "He was working as a driver who never picked up a gun. I want justice. I am sharing my mobile number. Let the attackers call me and let me know of the crime committed by my brother. This should end. Those who think such killings will get azadi, let them kill all of us then," he said.

He said Mr. Dar joined the police department to earn a livelihood and raise his family, including two children. "Is that a crime?" he asked.

Personnel of the J&K police are witnessing frequent targeted attacks in Kashmir. Both on-duty and off-duty personnel, many of whom were heading for mosques or resting at their homes, were killed by militants in the past one year.

Drone sighted

In a separate incident, a drone coming from Pakistan towards India was observed in Arnia area of the RS Pura sub-division at 7.25 p.m. on Saturday, the BSF said.

“Hardly had it crossed the International Border (IB), alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone, due to which it returned immediately. A search is under way,” the BSF said.