Policeman shot at, injured in Srinagar

Militants shot at and injured a policeman in Srinagar on Saturday, May 7, 2022 morning.

An official said militants fired and critically injured a policeman at Aiwa Bridge on the Ali Jan road in Srinagar.

The injured policeman was shifted to a nearby hospital.


