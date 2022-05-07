Policeman shot at, injured in Srinagar
The injured policeman was shifted to a nearby hospital.
Militants shot at and injured a policeman in Srinagar on Saturday, May 7, 2022 morning.
An official said militants fired and critically injured a policeman at Aiwa Bridge on the Ali Jan road in Srinagar.
The injured policeman was shifted to a nearby hospital.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.