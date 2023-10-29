HamberMenu
Policeman shot at and injured in Srinagar: Police

His condition is stated to be “critical”.

October 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Policemen cordon off area after a police officer was shot by militants in Srinagar, on October 29, 2023.

Policemen cordon off area after a police officer was shot by militants in Srinagar, on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A police officer was shot at and injured in a militant attack in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon.

The police said terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and a case registered,” the police said.

The injured policeman was shifted to hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be “critical”.

The attack comes a day after Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said Kashmir was on the path to zero militancy and security forces were control of the situation in most police stations in the Valley.

