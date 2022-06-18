Policeman killed in Pulwama, 4th targeted killing since May

The police said the body of Sub Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir from Samboora, Pulwama was found in paddy fields near his home

Militants shot dead an off duty policeman, fourth such targeted killing since May this year, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday.

The police said the body of Sub Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir from Samboora, Pulwama, posted in the Indian Reserve Police’s 23 battalion was found in paddy fields near his home.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol,” the police said.

There are growing incidents of targeted killings of policemen in Kashmir. Three policemen were shot dead in the Valley in May this year.

Meanwhile, security forces have detected and defused an explosive object along Baramulla-Handwara highway in Ganapora area of Langate, Kupwara.