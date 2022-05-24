Policeman killed, daughter injured in Srinagar militant attack

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

May 24, 2022 19:33 IST

This is the fourth targeted attack in Kashmir this month

A policeman was killed and his daughter injured in a militant attack in Srinagar city on Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary reports suggested that militants fired at the policeman and his daughter at Anchar in Srinagar's Soura area.

The policeman was declared brought dead in a nearby hospital. "His daughter is stable," the police said.

The deceased policeman was identified as Saifullah Qadri, a resident of Malik Sahib locality in Soura.

The area was cordoned off after the attack.

This is the fourth targeted attack in Kashmir this month.

A Kashmiri Pandit employee, a wineshop employee from Jammu and a policeman were killed by the militants in three separate attacks earlier this month.