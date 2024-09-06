ADVERTISEMENT

Police told Aryan Mishra’s family that his killer is a good man, says Brinda Karat

Updated - September 06, 2024 02:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Brinda Karat and other CPI(M) leaders visited the family of Aryan Mishra, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Faridabad. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Communist Part of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat, after meeting the kin of 19-year-old Aryan Mishra, who was shot dead by cow vigilantes in Faridabad, claimed on Thursday that the police had told the family their son’s killer was a “good person”.

“Shockingly, the family told our delegation [of party leaders] that the police had called their son’s killer a ‘good person’, and that he had committed a ‘mistake’. What kind of a message is being given to the family?” she said.

Ms. Karat also alleged that the accused was a part of the Haryana government-sanctioned district committee team of gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes).

“The cold-blooded killing by a gang of so-called gau rakshaks is a direct result of the Haryana government’s sanction and police connivance. That is why not a single government official or BJP leader has bothered to visit the bereaved family,” she said.

Adding that the boy was killed after a 30-km-long chase, the CPI(M) leader questioned what the police in the State were doing. “Just a few kilometres from the national capital, mob rule has taken over,” she said, adding that the family had demanded justice, a job, and compensation from the government.

