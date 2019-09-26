Police to brainstorm on rogue drones

More than 100 police officers from across the country would brainstorm on anti-drone technology and explore the best comprehensive and compatible solution to control rogue drones in a seminar organised by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) on Thursday and Friday.

An official said the objective of the seminar was to ensure that police officers from all States, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were updated on the technology.

Last week, the Punjab police seized a huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades and satellite phones suspected to have been delivered from across the border from Pakistan over drones.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the incident was a new and serious dimension to Pakistan’s sinister designs in the aftermath of the revocation of the special status of J&K under Article 370.

The seminar would be attended by representatives of private firms also.

Wing Commander Prakash will give a presentation on “threat perspective from rogue drones”.

Panel constituted

Last month, Home Minister Amit Shah had constituted a committee under the BPRD to study and analyse the threat from drones.

The “Policy Framework for Anti-Drone Technology” would be addressed by officials from the DGCA, the Bureau of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India.