Police stations must have display boards on free legal aid: SC judge

Such posters are first step to ensure that no accused remains unrepresented during trial: Justice Lalit

Supreme Court judge Justice U.U. Lalit on Saturday said every police station in the country must have display boards informing about the right to legal aid and the availability of free legal aid services.

Justice Lalit, who is the Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), made the statement during the release of posters containing information about the right to legal aid and availability of the free legal aid services.

The posters will be installed at police stations across Haryana.

“Such boards/posters are the first step in the direction to ensure that no accused remains unrepresented during any stage of the criminal investigation and the trial, so that every opportunity is afforded to a person to defend himself,” the apex court judge, who is next in line to be the Chief Justice of India as per seniority norm, said.

His address was part of the event organised by the Haryana Legal Services Authority (HALSA), under the aegis of NALSA, to launch a year-long campaign on the topic ‘Quality of Legal Services is Key to Access to Justice for All’.

During the event, Justice Lalit released an informatory video on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 and an animated video on right to free legal aid.