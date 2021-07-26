Police seize tractor Rahul drove to Parliament

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021 15:38 IST

Police also detain around eight Congress workers

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to reach Parliament in protest against the three Central farm laws, the Delhi Police detained around eight Congress workers and seized the vehicle.

A senior police officer said entry of tractor was not allowed in New Delhi area as per traffic rules. The tractor had been taken to the Mandir Marg Police station. It did not bear any registration number.

“They have ordered detailed investigation to find out how the tractor reached near Parliament when Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area,” said the officer.

Mr. Gandhi reached near Parliament on the tractor via the Moti Lal Nehru Marg.

Due to the ongoing 'farmers Parliament' at Jantar Mantar, more than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed in the area.