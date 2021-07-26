National

Police seize tractor Rahul drove to Parliament

Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to Parliament.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to reach Parliament in protest against the three Central farm laws, the Delhi Police detained around eight Congress workers and seized the vehicle.

A senior police officer said entry of tractor was not allowed in New Delhi area as per traffic rules. The tractor had been taken to the Mandir Marg Police station. It did not bear any registration number.

“They have ordered detailed investigation to find out how the tractor reached near Parliament when Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area,” said the officer.

Mr. Gandhi reached near Parliament on the tractor via the Moti Lal Nehru Marg.

Due to the ongoing 'farmers Parliament' at Jantar Mantar, more than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed in the area.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 3:46:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/police-seize-tractor-rahul-drove-to-parliament/article35536490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY