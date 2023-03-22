Police seize motorcycle used by Amritpal Singh

March 22, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Punjab police have seized the motorcycle that was used by “ Waris Punjab De” (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh to escape after he changed vehicles to evade getting caught on March 18.

The motorcycle was found abandoned near a canal in Jalandhar. The police suspect that after the leaving it there, the radical preacher fled on foot along with some of his associates. Given that he had alleged links with a drug dealer who had gifted a luxury car to him, efforts are under way to determine if that person was also involved in provided him shelter or any other assistance.

The police have so far found that after he gave them the slip in the afternoon of March 18 on the Shahkot-Malsian Road in Jalandhar, he had switched to another car and gone to a “gurdwara” where he stayed for about 45 minutes, during which he changed his clothes, and then drove away on the motorcycle that was later seized.

Based on the findings, the police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) provisions against the self-styled preacher, whose four associates named Manpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gurpesh Singh were arrested after the seizure of his getaway car. On Wednesday, they were produced before a court in Punjab. A non-bailable warrant has already been issued against the WPD chief under the NSA.

The police have contacted Mr. Singh’s relatives to determine his whereabouts. His legal adviser had earlier petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging that he has been illegally detained, following which the Court has sought a response from the authorities concerned.

Six criminal cases have been registered by the police against the WPD chief and other elements on the allegation of spreading disharmony among classes through hate speeches, attempted murder, attack on police personnel, obstructing the police from executing their duty and creating disaffection. The accused had also issued threats, including to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

