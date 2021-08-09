Police register case linked to video with hate sloganeering

NEW DELHI

09 August 2021 23:08 IST

The remarks were allegedly made at a protest held in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case in connection with a video in which anti-Muslim slogans were allegedly raised at Jantar Mantar during a protest.

A video clip went viral on social media where some persons were allegedly raising slogans against the Muslim community and threatening them.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’, said that a protest was held on Sunday at Jantar Mantar under the leadership of advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigation on

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “We received a video and we are examining it. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress.”

Ms. Srivastava said, “The protest was held against colonial laws and demanding to abolish 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans,” Ms. Srivastava said.

Hundreds of people attended the protest on Sunday.