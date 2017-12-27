Police officials face action for misleading PM’s car

A major security lapse came to the fore during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here on Monday as his cavalcade was misled by a police van directing the way. The Gautam Budh Nagar police have suspended a sub-inspector and a constable on Wednesday for the negligence.

A departmental inquiry against them and two circle officers have been ordered by the Uttar Pradesh police. According to the police, the two officials have been identified as sub inspector Dilip Singh, posted at Dankaur Police station, and constable Dayananad. The convoy in which Modi was travelling along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lost its way on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway while going to the helipad at the Botanical Garden from Amity University.

The circle officers have been identified as Sanjeev Deshwaal and Ram Karan Singh of Meerut.

“The troop of VIP vehicles left Amity University around 2.35 p.m. and used the service road at the expressway to proceed towards Botanical Garden where the PM was supposed to take his plane. One of the security vehicles, which was directing the troop, took a turn before the designated one to proceed on the expressway. There was no security arrangement on that path considering the Prime Minister was travelling,” said Luv Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent Of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar.