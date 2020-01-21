Police officer killed, Army jawan injured in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama district

A special police officer was killed and a soldier injured on January 21 in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
The encounter broke out in the district’s Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.
Special police officer Shahbaz Ahmad was killed while an Army jawan injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.
He said the operation was on till last reports came in.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.