National

Police officer killed, Army jawan injured in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama district

The encounter broke out in Pulwama district’s Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said

A special police officer was killed and a soldier injured on January 21 in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The encounter broke out in the district’s Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

Special police officer Shahbaz Ahmad was killed while an Army jawan injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.

He said the operation was on till last reports came in.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 6:06:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/police-officer-killed-army-jawan-injured-in-encounter-in-jks-pulwama-district/article30615948.ece

