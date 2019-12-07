Police must be proactive on women’s safety: Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla wrote to all States and Union Territories on Friday that it is “imperative that the police be easily accessible” and “able to deal with any complaint of crime against women in a timely and pro-active manner”.

Mr. Bhalla also asked the States to set up autonomous forensic units, adding that “forensic evidence is critical to the delivery of justice”.

In the letter, Mr. Bhalla reiterated the Ministry’s earlier directive to ensure “strict compliance” with the provision of “zero FIR” in the event of a cognizable offence like sexual assault. A zero FIR can be filed at any police station, irrespective of the jurisdiction where the crime occurred, and later transferred to the police station concerned.

States were also asked to “monitor the completion of investigation in serious sexual offences cases in the prescribed two-month period”.

The States were asked to regularly use the national database on sexual offenders (NDSO) to facilitate better investigation. The database has details of over 7 lakh sex offenders. The first-of-its-kind registry, launched in September 2018, is a database of all those convicted for sexual offences from 2005. It includes the names, addresses, photographs and fingerprints of the convicts and can be accessed by police stations through a common software.