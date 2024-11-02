Police launch probe into live cartridge recovery from Air India's Dubai-Delhi flight

Police are probing a case of security breach after a live cartridge was found in a pocket seat of an Air India flight landing from Dubai recently, officials said on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

According to a police officer, an Air India staff found the live round of ammunition during routine cleaning on a flight on October 27.

Following this, an FIR was registered under the Arms Act and a probe has been initiated, he said.

Air India spokesperson in a statement said, "One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it had landed from Dubai at Delhi on October 27, and all passengers had safely disembarked." "A complaint was immediately lodged with the Airport Police by Air India strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols," the statement read.

