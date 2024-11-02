ADVERTISEMENT

Police launch probe into live cartridge recovery from Air India's Dubai-Delhi flight

Published - November 02, 2024 06:25 pm IST - New Delhi

According to a police officer, an Air India staff found the live round of ammunition during routine cleaning on a flight on October 27

PTI

Air India staff found the live round of ammunition during routine cleaning on a flight | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Police are probing a case of security breach after a live cartridge was found in a pocket seat of an Air India flight landing from Dubai recently, officials said on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a police officer, an Air India staff found the live round of ammunition during routine cleaning on a flight on October 27.

Following this, an FIR was registered under the Arms Act and a probe has been initiated, he said.

Air India spokesperson in a statement said, "One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it had landed from Dubai at Delhi on October 27, and all passengers had safely disembarked." "A complaint was immediately lodged with the Airport Police by Air India strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols," the statement read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Delhi

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US